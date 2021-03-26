Occidental Petroleum sets low-carbon business targets for CEO's bonus

HOUSTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp
will tie results achieved in the company's low-carbon
business to its chief executive's cash bonus this year, the oil
and gas producer said in a securities filing on Friday.
Occidental increased the weight assigned to its emissions
reductions and low-carbon ventures unit to 30% of CEO Vicki
Hollub's target bonus, according to its proxy filing.
Hollub's target compensation for the year was reduced by 29%
from its pre-COVID-19 levels, the filing said.
