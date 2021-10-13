Occidental agrees to sell two Ghana assets for $750 mln

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp agreed
to sell its interests in two Ghana offshore fields for $750
million to Kosmos Energy and Ghana National Petroleum Corp, the
oil and gas producer said on Wednesday, as it looks to cut the
debt it took on with its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum.
The deal includes Occidental's interests in both the
Jubilee and TEN fields, which together had net production of
22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the second-quarter
of 2021.
An uptick in oil and gas prices have prompted companies to
offload assets that they do not consider core to their business,
spurring a number of smaller asset deals.
Occidental said the proceeds from the Ghana asset sale will
be used to cut debt. The company's divestitures as well as free
cash flow generation have helped it repay about $4.5 billion of
debt year-to-date.
The oil producer has cut jobs, production and the value of
its assets after the pandemic hammered fuel demand, piling
pressure on a company that had taken on significant debt to
acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $38 billion in 2019.
Occidental had sold some of its acreage in Texas' Permian
basin for $508 million this year, while it also divested some of
its assets in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah for about $1.33 billion
last year, as well as some onshore assets in Colombia for $825
million.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)