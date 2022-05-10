Occidental posts first-quarter profit on soaring oil prices

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Occidental Petroleum
Corp posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago
loss as it benefited from soaring oil prices due to the
Russia-Ukraine war.
The Houston-based company is the latest to benefit from
soaring crude prices after sanctions on Russia over its invasion
of Ukraine worsened an energy supply crunch.
Occidental, one of the top producers in the prolific Permian
Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, said its average realized
oil prices during the first quarter were $91.91 per barrel, up
65% from last year.
Its average daily production was 1.08 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd), down from 1.12 million boepd last
year.
Occidental, which took on $38 billion in debt when it bought
Anadarko Petroleum in 2019, said its debt fell to $25.87 billion
by the end of the reported quarter, from $29.43 billion in the
previous quarter.
The company's net profit came in at $4.7 billion, or $4.65 a
share, in the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $346
million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
and Devika Syamnath)