Occidental raises costs of direct air capture project due to inflation

HOUSTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp
rose to $1.1 billion the estimated investment for the
world's largest direct air capture project due to inflation
costs, Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday.
The U.S. oil and gas producer earlier this year estimated
costs between $800 million and $1 billion.
"Given the inflationary pressures felt across the economy,
especially for construction materials and labor, we now expect
the first plant to cost approximately $1.1 billion," Hollub told
analysts in a webcast to discuss the company's third quarter
results.
