Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Occidental raises costs of direct air capture project due to inflation

11/09/2022 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp rose to $1.1 billion the estimated investment for the world's largest direct air capture project due to inflation costs, Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday.

The U.S. oil and gas producer earlier this year estimated costs between $800 million and $1 billion.

"Given the inflationary pressures felt across the economy, especially for construction materials and labor, we now expect the first plant to cost approximately $1.1 billion," Hollub told analysts in a webcast to discuss the company's third quarter results. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston, and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.34% 92.71 Delayed Quote.25.65%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -7.35% 69.34 Delayed Quote.162.06%
WTI -3.39% 85.919 Delayed Quote.18.18%
Latest news "Economy"
02:31pEu countries, lawmakers likely to reach deal next week…
RE
02:30pNz govt: expects it to take up to 2 years to implement "open ban…
RE
02:30pNew Zealand Government says it will introduce 'open banking'
RE
02:30pNew zealand government says it will introduce "open banking"…
RE
02:29pTwitters roth says on efforts to combat hateful conduct have re…
RE
02:28pSam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research website taken down amid FTX turmoil
RE
02:27pPrivate equity firm TPG reports 60% drop in earnings as asset sales plummet
RE
02:26pProsecutors to investigate possible perjury charge against German cardinal
RE
02:25pCanada readies new Indo-Pacific strategy amid tense China ties
RE
02:25pBinance likely to walk away from FTX deal-WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares worth $3.95 billion - SEC fil..
2Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
3Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Lyft, Garmin, Qiagen, Marks and Spe..
4Disney shares fall as rising streaming costs spook investors
5Publication of Interim Report January – September 2022

HOT NEWS