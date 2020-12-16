Occupancy of tourist accommodation establish ments in Poland in September and October 2020

16.12.2020

The results of the survey of tourist accommodation establishments showed that in September this year 2.2 million tourists stayed at the accommodation establishments. Compared to the same month last year, when 3.3 million people were recorded, there were 34.5% fewer tourists. Among the total number of tourists, 88.2% were domestic tourists (1.9 million), whereas 11.8% were foreign tourists (0.3 million). Compared to September 2019, it was 26.2% and 64.3% less respectively. Nearly half (49.9%) of foreign tourists accommodated in accommodation establishments in September this year were guests from Germany.