Occupancy of tourist accommodation establishments in Poland in June and July 2021

10/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
13.10.2021

In June 2021, 2.3 million tourists were accommodated tourist accommodation establishments, who were provided with 6.5 million overnight stays. Compared to June 2020, this was an increase of 71.4% and 78.6% respectively. An increase in the number of tourists, compared to the same month of the previous year, was also recorded in July 2021, when the number of overnight tourists was 32.5% higher, while the number of overnight stays provided was 32.0% higher.

The results of the survey of tourist accommodation establishments showed that in June this year 2.3 million tourists stayed at the accommodation establishments. Compared to the corresponding month of 2020, when 1.3 million were recorded, there were 71.4% more visitors. Among the total number of tourists, 92.6% were domestic tourists (2.1 million), while 7.4% were foreign tourists (0.2 million). Compared to June 2020, this was 69.3% and 102.8% more respectively.

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
