OCCUPATIONAL EMPLOYMENT AND WAGES - MAY 2020

Healthcare support occupations had employment of 6.4 million in May 2020, representing 4.6 percent of total national employment, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The largest healthcare support occupation was home health and personal care aides (3.2 million) and the highest paying healthcare support occupation was occupational therapy assistants ($63,420). (See charts 1 and 2.) The annual mean wage across all healthcare support occupations was $32,250, compared with the U.S. average wage of $56,310. (See table 1 and chart 2.)

The Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) program provides employment and wage estimates for nearly 800 occupations in the nation, states, and approximately 530 areas. National data are available by industry for approximately 415 industry classifications and by ownership across all industries and for the educational services and hospitals industries. This news release features healthcare support, educational instruction and library, and food preparation and serving related occupations, in addition to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) occupations and employment and wages by typical entry-level educational requirement. National employment and wage information for all occupations is shown in table 1.

Notes on Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) Data

The BLS Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) program has changed its name to Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS). See box notes at the end of this news release for information on the following topics: the OEWS name change, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on OEWS data, the use of a hybrid 2010 and 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system, and upcoming changes to OEWS methodology.