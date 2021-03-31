|
OCCUPATIONAL EMPLOYMENT AND WAGES - MAY 2020
Healthcare support occupations had employment of 6.4 million in May 2020, representing 4.6 percent of total national employment, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The largest healthcare support occupation was home health and personal care aides (3.2 million) and the highest paying healthcare support occupation was occupational therapy assistants ($63,420). (See charts 1 and 2.) The annual mean wage across all healthcare support occupations was $32,250, compared with the U.S. average wage of $56,310. (See table 1 and chart 2.)
The Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) program provides employment and wage estimates for nearly 800 occupations in the nation, states, and approximately 530 areas. National data are available by industry for approximately 415 industry classifications and by ownership across all industries and for the educational services and hospitals industries. This news release features healthcare support, educational instruction and library, and food preparation and serving related occupations, in addition to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) occupations and employment and wages by typical entry-level educational requirement. National employment and wage information for all occupations is shown in table 1.
Notes on Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) Data
The BLS Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) program has changed its name to Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS). See box notes at the end of this news release for information on the following topics: the OEWS name change, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on OEWS data, the use of a hybrid 2010 and 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system, and upcoming changes to OEWS methodology.
Chart 1. Employment for the largest healthcare support occupations, May 2020
Home health and personal care aides
Nursing assistants
Medical assistants
Dental assistants
Phlebotomists
Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Healthcare support workers, all other
Physical therapist assistants
Massage therapists
Medical equipment preparers
0 1,000,000 2,000,000 3,000,000 4,000,000
Employment
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics.
Healthcare support occupations
-
The largest healthcare support occupations were home health and personal care aides (3.2 million), nursing assistants (1.4 million), and medical assistants (710,200). Healthcare support workers assist healthcare practitioners and technical occupations, such as physicians and nurses. (See table 1 and chart 1.)
-
The largest healthcare support occupation, home health and personal care aides, was also the lowest paying, with an annual mean wage of $28,060. The lowest paying healthcare support occupations also included physical therapist aides ($30,110) and veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers ($30,980). (See table 1.)
-
The highest paying healthcare support occupations were occupational therapy assistants
($63,420) and physical therapist assistants ($59,440). Both occupations typically require an associate's degree for entry. (See table 1 and chart 2.)
-
Industries with the largest employment of healthcare support occupations were individual and family services (1.5 million), home health care services (959,870), general medical and surgical hospitals (702,320), and nursing care facilities (skilled nursing facilities) (630,550).
-
Alaska ($42,080) and Washington ($38,330) were the states with the highest wages for healthcare support occupations.
-
Chart 2. Highest paying healthcare support occupations, May 2020
Occupational therapy assistants
Physical therapist assistants
All occupations
Massage therapists
Dental assistants
Healthcare support workers, all other
Medical equipment preparers
Medical transcriptionists
Phlebotomists
Medical assistants
Occupational therapy aides
All healthcare support occupations
|
$0
|
$25,000
|
$50,000
|
$75,000
Annual mean wage
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics.
National industry-specific data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/current/oessrci.htm.
State data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/current/oessrcst.htm.
Educational instruction and library occupations
-
Educational instruction and library occupations had employment of 8.4 million, representing 6.1 percent of U.S. employment, and an annual mean wage of $59,810. (See table 1.)
-
Seventy-fourpercent of educational instruction and library jobs were in the public sector, compared with 15 percent of overall employment. Almost 88 percent of elementary school teachers, except special education were employed in local government.
-
The highest paying educational instruction and library occupations included postsecondary law teachers ($134,760) and postsecondary health specialties teachers ($124,890). The lowest paying occupations in this group included teaching assistants, except postsecondary ($30,630) and short-term substitute teachers ($36,090). (See table 1.)
-
Elementary school teachers, except special education had an annual mean wage of $65,420 nationally. California ($85,110) and Massachusetts ($84,810) were among the highest paying
-
states for this occupation; Mississippi ($43,280) and South Dakota ($44,790) were the lowest paying states.
Public/private sector ownership data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/current/oessrci.htm.
Food preparation and serving related occupations
-
Food preparation and serving related occupations had total employment of 11.3 million, representing 8.1 percent of U.S. employment. This was the lowest paying occupational group overall, with an annual mean wage of $27,650. (See table 1.)
-
The largest food preparation and serving related occupations were fast food and counter workers (3.5 million), waiters and waitresses (1.9 million), and restaurant cooks (1.1 million). (See table 1.)
-
Chefs and head cooks ($58,740) was the only food preparation and serving related occupation with a mean wage above the U.S. average of $56,310. The lowest paying food preparation and serving related occupations were fast food cooks ($24,300) and fast food and counter workers ($24,540). (See table 1.)
-
Nearly 8.1 million food preparation and serving related jobs were in restaurants and other eating places, representing 72 percent of employment in this occupational group. After restaurants and other eating places, the industries with the largest employment of food preparation and serving related occupations were special food services (447,500), which includes food service contractors and caterers, and food and beverage stores (401,770).
-
Food preparation and serving related occupations made up 16.7 percent of employment in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC, compared with 8.1 percent of U.S. employment. Metropolitan areas with the highest shares of food preparation and serving related occupations also included Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC, and Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI (both 15.5 percent).
Metropolitan area data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/current/oessrcma.htm.
Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) occupations
-
There were over 9.3 million STEM jobs representing 6.7 percent of total U.S. employment.
-
Six of the 10 largest STEM occupations were related to computers and included software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers (1.5 million) and computer user support specialists (634,820). (See table 1.)
-
Chart 3. Metropolitan areas with the highest employment shares of STEM occupations, May 2020
California-Lexington Park, MD
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Boulder, CO
Huntsville, AL
Bloomington, IL
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
Columbus, IN
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria,DC-VA-MD-WV
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
United States
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics.
-
Areas with the highest employment shares of STEM occupations were California-Lexington Park, MD (26.0 percent), and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA (22.2 percent). (See chart 3.)
-
Industries with the highest shares of STEM occupations included computer systems design and related services (63.9 percent); architectural, engineering, and related services (63.2 percent); and software publishers (59.1 percent).
-
STEM occupations had an annual mean wage of $98,340, compared with $53,220 for non- STEM occupations. Eighty-eight of the 98 STEM occupations had mean wages significantly above the all-occupations average of $56,310. (See table 1.)
-
The highest paying STEM occupations were the three STEM-related management occupations-computer and information systems managers ($161,730), architectural and engineering managers ($158,100), and natural sciences managers ($154,930)-and petroleum engineers ($154,330). (See table 1.)
-
The lowest paying STEM occupations were forest and conservation technicians ($42,780) and agricultural and food science technicians ($45,920). (See table 1.)
-
