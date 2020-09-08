Log in
Occupational Employment and Wages in Roanoke – May 2019

09/08/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

News Release Information

20-1708-PHI
Tuesday, September 08, 2020

Workers in the Roanoke, VA Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $22.00 in May 2019, about 14 percent below the nationwide average of $25.72, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Sheila Watkins, the Bureau's regional commissioner, noted that after testing for statistical significance,no wages in the local area were higher than their respective national averages in 22 major occupational groups. Twenty groups had significantly lower wages than their respective national averages, including legal, management, and computer and mathematical.

When compared to the nationwide distribution, Roanoke area employment was more highly concentrated in 6 of the 22 occupational groups, including healthcare practitioners and technical, transportation and material moving, and production. Conversely, eight groups had employment shares significantly below their national representation, including management, computer and mathematical, and business and financial operations. (See table A and box note at end of release.)

Major occupational group Percent of total employment Mean hourly wage
United States Roanoke United States Roanoke Percent difference

Total, all occupations

100.0 100.0 $25.72 $22.00* -14

Management

5.5 3.5* 58.88 51.88* -12

Business and financial operations

5.6 5.1* 37.56 32.33* -14

Computer and mathematical

3.1 1.8* 45.08 38.20* -15

Architecture and engineering

1.8 1.4* 42.69 37.02* -13

Life, physical, and social science

0.9 0.6* 37.28 33.55* -10

Community and social service

1.5 1.7* 24.27 22.17* -9

Legal

0.8 0.7 52.71 35.32* -33

Educational instruction and library

6.1 5.3 27.75 22.68* -18

Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media

1.4 0.9* 29.79 25.61* -14

Healthcare practitioners and technical

5.9 8.2* 40.21 39.77 -1

Healthcare support

4.4 4.4 14.91 13.55* -9

Protective service

2.4 3.1* 23.98 18.95* -21

Food preparation and serving related

9.2 8.7* 12.82 10.95* -15

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance

3.0 2.9 15.03 12.74* -15

Personal care and service

2.2 2.3 15.03 13.33* -11

Sales and related

9.8 9.6 20.70 18.93* -9

Office and administrative support

13.3 13.5 19.73 17.94* -9

Farming, fishing, and forestry

0.3 0.1* 15.07 15.91 6

Construction and extraction

4.2 4.1 25.28 18.87* -25

Installation, maintenance, and repair

3.9 4.4* 24.10 21.96* -9

Production

6.2 7.7* 19.30 18.23* -6

Transportation and material moving

8.5 10.0* 18.23 16.23* -11

One occupational group-office and administrative support-was chosen to illustrate the diversity of data available for any of the 22 major occupational categories. Roanoke had 20,750 jobs in office and administrative support, accounting for 13.5 percent of local area employment, similar to the 13.3-percent share nationally. The average hourly wage for this occupational group locally was $17.94, significantly below the national wage of $19.73.

Some of the larger detailed occupations within the office and administrative support group included customer service representatives (3,430), office clerks, general (3,110), and bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks (1,770). Among the higher-paying jobs in this group were executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants and first-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers, with mean hourly wages of $27.28 and $26.23, respectively. At the lower end of the wage scale were hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks ($10.23) and mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service ($12.26). (Detailed data for the office and administrative support occupations are presented in table 1; for a complete listing of detailed occupations available go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_40220.htm .)

Location quotients allow us to explore the occupational make-up of a metropolitan area by comparing the composition of jobs in an area relative to the national average. (See table 1.) For example, a location quotient of 2.0 indicates that an occupation accounts for twice the share of employment in the area than it does nationally. In the Roanoke area, above-average concentrations of employment were found in some of the occupations within the office and administrative support group. For instance, payroll and timekeeping clerks were employed at 2.2 times the national rate in Roanoke, and postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators, at 2.4 times the U.S. average. Office clerks, general had a location quotient of 1.0 in Roanoke, indicating that this particular occupation's local and national employment shares were similar.

These statistics are from the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey, a federal-state cooperative program between BLS and State Workforce Agencies, in this case, the Virginia Employment Commission.

Changes to the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) Data

With the May 2019 estimates, the OES program has begun implementing the 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system. Each set of OES estimates is calculated from six panels of survey data collected over three years. Because the May 2019 estimates are based on a combination of survey data collected using the 2010 SOC and survey data collected using the 2018 SOC, these estimates use a hybrid of the two classification systems that contains some combinations of occupations that are not found in either the 2010 or 2018 SOC. These combinations may include occupations from more than one 2018 SOC minor group or broad occupation. Therefore, OES will not publish data for some 2018 SOC minor groups and broad occupations in the May 2019 estimates. The May 2021 estimates, to be published in Spring 2022, will be the first OES estimates based entirely on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC.

In addition, the OES program has replaced some 2018 SOC detailed occupations with SOC broad occupations or OES-specific aggregations. These include home health aides and personal care aides, for which OES will publish only the 2018 SOC broad occupation 31-1120 Home Health and Personal Care Aides.

For more information on the occupational classification system used in the May 2019 OES estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm and www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm#qf10.

The May 2019 OES estimates use the metropolitan area definitions delineated in Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Bulletin 17-01, which add a new Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) for Twin Falls, Idaho. For more information on the area definitions used in the May 2019 estimates, please see www.bls.gov/oes/current/msa_def.htm.


Technical Note

The Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) survey is a semiannual survey measuring occupational employment and wage rates for wage and salary workers in nonfarm establishments in the United States. The OES data available from BLS include cross-industry occupational employment and wage estimates for the nation; over 580 areas, including states and the District of Columbia, metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), nonmetropolitan areas, and territories; national industry-specific estimates at the NAICS sector, 3-digit, most 4-digit, and selected 5- and 6-digit industry levels, and national estimates by ownership across all industries and for schools and hospitals. OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/tables.htm.

The OES survey is a cooperative effort between BLS and the State Workforce Agencies (SWAs). BLS funds the survey and provides the procedures and technical support, while the State Workforce Agencies collect most of the data. OES estimates are constructed from a sample of about 1.1 million establishments. Each year, two semiannual panels of approximately 180,000 to 200,000 sampled establishments are contacted, one panel in May and the other in November. Responses are obtained by mail, Internet or other electronic means, email, telephone, or personal visit. The May 2019 estimates are based on responses from six semiannual panels collected over a 3-year period: May 2019, November 2018, May 2018, November 2017, May 2017, and November 2016. The unweighted sample employment of 83 million across all six semiannual panels represents approximately 57 percent of total national employment. The overall national response rate for the six panels, based on the 50 states and the District of Columbia, is 71 percent based on establishments and 68 percent based on weighted sampled employment. The sample in the Roanoke, VA Metropolitan Statistical Area included 1,684 establishments with a response rate of 71 percent. For more information about OES concepts and methodology, go to www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes_tec.htm.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with the ability to make confident statements about a universe based on a sample. It is entirely possible that a large difference between two values is not significantly different statistically, while a small difference is, since both the size and heterogeneity of the sample affect the relative error of the data being tested.

The May 2019 OES estimates are the first set of OES estimates to be based in part on survey data collected using the 2018 SOC. These estimates use a hybrid of the 2010 and 2018 SOC systems. More information on the hybrid classification system is available at www.bls.gov/oes/soc_2018.htm.

The May 2019 OES estimates are based on the 2017 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). More information about the 2017 NAICS is available at www.bls.gov/bls/naics.htm.

Metropolitan area definitions

The substate area data published in this release reflect the standards and definitions established by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

The Roanoke, VA Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Botetourt County, Craig County, Franklin County, Roanoke County, Roanoke city, and Salem city.

For more information

Answers to frequently asked questions about the OES data are available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_ques.htm. Detailed information about the OES program is available at www.bls.gov/oes/oes_doc.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Occupation Employment Mean wages
Level Location quotient Hourly Annual

Office and administrative support occupations

20,750 1.0 $17.94 $37,320

First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

1,680 1.1 26.23 54,550

Bill and account collectors

220 0.9 18.47 38,410

Billing and posting clerks

580 1.2 17.49 36,370

Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

1,770 1.1 17.86 37,160

Payroll and timekeeping clerks

320 2.2 19.91 41,410

Procurement clerks

130 1.8 16.95 35,250

Tellers

610 1.3 14.63 30,440

Brokerage clerks

40 0.9 24.50 50,960

Court, municipal, and license clerks

140 0.9 23.57 49,020

Credit authorizers, checkers, and clerks

30 1.3 16.59 34,510

Customer service representatives

3,430 1.1 16.16 33,610

Eligibility interviewers, government programs

230 1.5 18.45 38,390

File clerks

30 0.3 14.82 30,830

Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

250 0.9 10.23 21,280

Interviewers, except eligibility and loan

270 1.4 15.63 32,510

Library assistants, clerical

60 0.7 13.94 29,000

Loan interviewers and clerks

340 1.6 19.17 39,870

New accounts clerks

17.12 35,610

Order clerks

130 0.9 14.34 29,840

Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

160 1.3 19.53 40,610

Receptionists and information clerks

1,220 1.1 13.56 28,200

Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

19.68 40,930

Information and record clerks, all other

170 1.1 22.47 46,730

Cargo and freight agents

90 0.9

Couriers and messengers

80 1.0 13.62 28,330

Public safety telecommunicators

110 1.1 18.11 37,660

Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

270 1.3 25.10 52,210

Postal service clerks

80 0.9 24.35 50,650

Postal service mail carriers

380 1.1 24.71 51,400

Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

260 2.4 23.66 49,210

Production, planning, and expediting clerks

330 0.9 21.48 44,680

Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

960 1.3 15.70 32,650

Weighers, measurers, checkers, and samplers, recordkeeping

50 0.8 15.56 32,360

Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

270 0.5 27.28 56,740

Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

260 0.4 18.32 38,100

Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

1,440 0.7 17.62 36,640

Data entry keyers

100 0.6 14.61 30,390

Insurance claims and policy processing clerks

480 1.8 20.24 42,110

Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

170 2.0 12.26 25,510

Office clerks, general

3,110 1.0 15.49 32,230

Office machine operators, except computer

80 1.7 14.83 30,850

Office and administrative support workers, all other

130 0.7 20.19 41,990

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 19:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
