Ocean Harvest Technology Group PLC - Theale, England-headquartered producer of seaweed ingredients for animal feed - Set to raise GBP6 million in its initial public offering on AIM market in London, scheduled for Tuesday next week. Ocean Harvest will have 125.9 million shares, which at the IPO price of 16 pence will give the company a market capitalisation of GBP20.1 million. The IPO is being led by finnCap Ltd as broker and nominated adviser. Other than Theale, near Reading, the company has operations in Galway, Ireland and Binh Duong Province, Vietnam employing a team of 40 full-time employees. Ocean Harvest was founded in 2005. It wants to become the largest supplier of proprietary blended seaweed ingredients to the global animal feed industry.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.