Ocean Wilsons : Institutional Presentation - December 2021
12/13/2021 | 02:46pm EST
Wilson Sons
Company Overview
December 2021
Forward-looking
statements
This presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of Wilson Sons, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation. Management's beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that any estimates, targets or projections are attainable or will be realized, and actual results may vary materially, including the possibility that an investor may lose some or all of its invested capital. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The information contained herein has been compiled on a preliminary basis, and there is no obligation to update any of the information.
The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. The independent auditor's report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
❱
❱
❱
Wilson Sons Overview
4
Innovation Strategy
16
Financial & Operational Highlights
19
Agenda
Wilson Sons Overview
Wilson Sons at a Glance
Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil.
RIO GRANDE TERMINAL
SALVADOR TERMINAL
80 TUGBOATS
Amazon River
Relevant
Comprehensive Solutions to Support Brazilian Trade Flow and
Nationwide
O&G Industry
Footprint
184 years
Port & Maritime Expertise
+R$ 1.8 billion (US$ 352.7M)
2020 Revenue(1)
R$ 708.6M (US$ 137.3M)
2020 EBITDA
39.02%
2020 EBITDA Margin(1)
+3,500 employees(1)
+30,000 ships
Served Annually
2 OFFSHORE
23 OFFSHORE
SHIPPING
1 LOGISTICS
INTERNATIONAL
2 SHIPYARDS
BASES
VESSELS
AGENCY
CENTRE
LOGISTICS
+1,000,000 TEU
Handled Annually
World-Class Safety
High Governance
Standards
Note: (1) does not include 50% of the results from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture and intercompany results, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.
5
