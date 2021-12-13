Log in
Ocean Wilsons : Institutional Presentation - December 2021

12/13/2021 | 02:46pm EST
Wilson Sons

Company Overview

December 2021

Forward-looking

statements

This presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of Wilson Sons, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation. Management's beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct and there can be no assurance that any estimates, targets or projections are attainable or will be realized, and actual results may vary materially, including the possibility that an investor may lose some or all of its invested capital. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The information contained herein has been compiled on a preliminary basis, and there is no obligation to update any of the information.

The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. The independent auditor's report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Wilson Sons Overview

4

Innovation Strategy

16

Financial & Operational Highlights

19

Agenda

Wilson Sons Overview

Wilson Sons at a Glance

Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil.

RIO GRANDE TERMINAL

SALVADOR TERMINAL

80 TUGBOATS

Amazon River

Relevant

Comprehensive Solutions to Support Brazilian Trade Flow and

Nationwide

O&G Industry

Footprint

184 years

Port & Maritime Expertise

+R$ 1.8 billion (US$ 352.7M)

2020 Revenue(1)

R$ 708.6M (US$ 137.3M)

2020 EBITDA

39.02%

2020 EBITDA Margin(1)

+3,500 employees(1)

+30,000 ships

Served Annually

2 OFFSHORE

23 OFFSHORE

SHIPPING

1 LOGISTICS

INTERNATIONAL

2 SHIPYARDS

BASES

VESSELS

AGENCY

CENTRE

LOGISTICS

+1,000,000 TEU

Handled Annually

World-Class Safety

High Governance

Standards

Note: (1) does not include 50% of the results from the Offshore Support Vessel joint venture and intercompany results, namely Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 19:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS