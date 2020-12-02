Ocean Wilsons : Institutional Presentation - November 2020

Institutional Presentation

Investor Relations

December 2020

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as various factors, many of which are beyond the control of Wilson Sons, may cause actual developments and results to differ materially from the expectations contained in this presentation.

The Company's operating and financial results, as presented on the following slides, were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except as otherwise expressly indicated. An independent auditors' review report is an integral part of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.

Wilson Sons at a Glance

Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics solutions in Brazil.

Company Overview ✓ Established in 1837: 180+ years of operational excellence.

✓ Largest integrated provider of port and maritime logistics in Brazil.

✓ Dominant nationwide footprint supporting domestic and international trade, as well as the oil & gas industry. ✓ Financial strength, solid reputation and credibility.

✓ FY19 Revenues(1) of US$466M and EBITDA(1) of US$170M.

✓ Publicly listed in Brazil through BDRs since 2007, adopting the highest corporate governance standards.

Offshore Oil & Gas Upstream 17% of revenue exposure 1.Based on FY19 Pro Forma Revenues, including JVs. 2.Exposure to O&G industry considers only our Offshore Support Bases and Offshore Support Vessels. International & Domestic Trade 83% of revenue exposure

World-class Safety LTIFR(4) refers to the absolute number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man-hours worked 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 9M20

7,14

Notes: (1) Pro Forma results including 50% of results from offshore vessel joint venture. (2) Corresponds to Allink JV, in which Wilson Sons has a 50% controlling stake. (3) 50% joint venture with Chilean group Ultramar. (4) Lost-Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR).

Wilson Sons at a Glance (cont'd)

With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has a dominant nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international trade, as well as the oil and gas industry.

Dominant Footprint in Brazil

✓ Largest operator in Brazil with ~45% market share

✓ Most modern fleet in the country with 80 tugboats

✓ Own shipyard ✓ 2 container terminals in highly attractive markets

✓ Renewed lease agreements

✓ Diversified captive cargo and premium infrastructure

✓ 23 Brazilian-flagged offshore support vessels (OSVs)

✓ 50% JV with Chilean group Ultramar

✓ Own shipyard

Notes: (1) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge. The shipyards, shipping agency, logistics centres, offshore support bases and international logistics divisions amount to ~0% of 2019 Pro Forma EBITDA.