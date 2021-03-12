Ocean Wilsons : AGM (22 Apr 2020) - Call Notice

Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of W​ ilson Sons Limited, incorporated in Bermuda (the "Company"), issuer of Brazilian Depositary Receipts ("BDRs") traded on São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 ticker symbol: WSON33), will be held on Thursday, 22 April 2021 at 10:00 hrs (Bermuda time) at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The General Meeting shall discuss and resolve the following proposals of the Board of Directors:

1. Receipt of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the report of the auditors thereon.

2. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (a), no sums should be credited to the Legal Reserve.

3. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15.3 (b), no sums should be set aside to the Contingency Reserve.

4. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 15, US$0.54 per share be made available to be distributed to members.

5. Appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Company's financial statements are presented.

6. Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

7. Pursuant to Company Bye-law 34.1, the number of Directors shall be seven (7).

8. To amend the Company Bye-laws to provide for the annual re election of directors, by amending Bye-laws 34.2 and 34.3 of the Bye-laws of the Company in the manner following: (i) By deleting Bye-law number 34.2 in its entirety and substituting the following new Bye-law number 34.2: "Except in the case of a casual vacancy, directors shall be elected by the Members at the annual general meeting or any special general meeting called for that purpose." (ii) By deleting Bye-law number 34.3 in its entirety and substituting the following new Bye-law number 34.3: "A Director shall hold office for such term as the Members may determine or, in the absence of such determination, until the next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or their office is otherwise vacated."

9. That Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira be elected and appointed as Director of the Company until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

10. That Mr. C​ laudio Frischtak b​ e elected and appointed as Independent Director of the Company until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

11. That Mr. Mauro Moreira be elected and appointed as Independent Director of the Company until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

12. That Mr. Cezar Baião be elected and appointed as Director of the Company until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

13. That Mr. F​ ernando Fleury Salek​ be elected and appointed as Director of the Company until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

14. That Mr. C​ hristopher Townsend​ be elected and appointed as Director of the Company until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

15. That Mr. W​ illiam Henry Salomon​ be elected and appointed as Director of the Company until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

16. The appointment of Mr. Jose Francisco Gouvea Vieira to serve as Chairman until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

17. The appointment of Mr. Cezar Baião to serve as Deputy Chairman until the conclusion of the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

18. To amend that Bye-law 41(g) of the Bye-laws of the Company in the manner following, namely:

By deleting Bye-law number 41(g) in its entirety and substituting the following new Bye-law number 41(g): "delegate any of its powers (including the power to sub-delegate) to a committee (except as otherwise provided for in these Bye-laws) appointed by the Board which may consist partly or entirely of non-Directors, provided that the Board shall have an Audit Committee which shall consist of at least three (3) members of which (1) the majority of members must be independent members; (2) at least one (1) member must also be an independent director of the Company; (3) at least one (1) member must have recognised experience in corporate accounting matters, under the terms of the applicable regulations and will be given the title of Financial Specialist at the time of his appointment; and (4) the following persons are not allowed to act as members of the Audit Committee: officers of the Company (but for the director noted in (2) above), officers of the Company's subsidiaries, officers of the Company's controlling shareholder, provided further every such committee shall be governed by the provisions of these Bye-laws regulating the meetings and proceedings of the Board, so far as the same are applicable and are not superseded by directions imposed by the Board;"

The financial statements for the year 2020 and the report of the auditors thereon are available on the Company's ​ website:www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir.

The duly registered beneficial owners of the Company's BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) duly registered in the books of Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A.or the registers of the Companhia Brasileira de Liquidação e Custódia - CBLC at the close of trade on the B3 for the 1​ 2 March 2021 w​ ill have the right to instruct the depositary agent, Banco Itaú Unibanco S.A., at Rua Ururaí, 111 - Prédio II - Piso Térreo - Bairro: Tatuapé - São Paulo/SP - CEP: 03084-010 - C/O DSMC / Superintendência de Custódia Internacional / Unidade de Atendimento Cliente Não Residente - ADR/BDR, to exercise the right to vote in relation to their participation, with instructions that must be received by Itaú Unibanco S.A. no later than 16:00 hrs (Brasilia time) on 0​ 9 April 2021.​

Hamilton, 12 March 2021

By order of the Board of Directors of Wilson Sons Limited.

Malcolm Mitchell

Secretary

