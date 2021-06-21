Oceana: Amazon (AMZN) plastic problem set to skyrocket with Prime Day booming sales

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today and tomorrow, Amazon (AMZN) holds its annual e-commerce sales event, Prime Day, which some analysts predict will set record-breaking sales of nearly $12 billion.i Anne Schroeer, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Oceana, issued the following statement calling on the major online retailer to reduce single-use plastic packaging and give customers a plastic-free packaging choice.



“As Prime Day and Amazon continue to grow, so too does the company’s devastating impact on the environment. In December 2020, Oceana exposed Amazon’s massive plastic footprint, which amounted to an estimated 465 million pounds of plastic packaging in 2019. Our research estimates that, in 2019 alone, up to 22.44 million pounds of Amazon’s plastic packaging waste polluted the world’s freshwater and marine ecosystems where it can wreak havoc on marine lifeii – that’s the equivalent of dumping a delivery van payload of plastic into the ocean every 70 minutesiii. The company disputed our findings and said that its plastic footprint was about a quarter of Oceana’s estimate – which would still be hundreds of millions of pounds – but has, to date, refused to make data about its plastic use public or to commit to plastic reduction goalsiv. Prime Day sales will only make matters worse, leaving Amazon customers overwhelmed with plastic packaging, much of it which will go on to pollute our oceans. Prime Day customers and our planet deserve better. Amazon should take immediate measures to reduce its plastic footprint and offer its customers a plastic-free packaging choice at checkout.”

To learn more about Oceana’s campaign urging Amazon to address its plastic footprint, reduce plastics, and offer plastic-free alternatives to customers, please visit oceana.org/PlasticFreeAmazon. To find out about Oceana’s campaigns to end the ocean plastic pollution crisis, go to oceana.org/plastics.

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-third of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 225 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit www.oceana.org to learn more.

i https://www.emarketer.com/chart/247736/amazon-prime-day-sales-worldwide-2016-2021-billions-change

ii Amazon’s Plastic Problem Revealed at 24-25, https://plastics.oceana.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Amazons-Plastic-Problem-Revealed-December-15-2020-Oceana-DOI.pdf

iii Amazon’s Plastic Problem Revealed, Methodology at 13-15 and n.90, https://plastics.oceana.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Amazons-Plastic-Problem-Revealed-December-15-2020-Oceana-DOI.pdf

iv Amazon’s Plastic Problem Revealed at Appendix 3, https://plastics.oceana.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Amazons-Plastic-Problem-Revealed-December-15-2020-Oceana-DOI.pdf





Contacts: Gillian Spolarich: gspolarich@oceana.org, 202.467.1909