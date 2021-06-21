Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oceana: Amazon (AMZN) plastic problem set to skyrocket with Prime Day booming sales

06/21/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today and tomorrow, Amazon (AMZN) holds its annual e-commerce sales event, Prime Day, which some analysts predict will set record-breaking sales of nearly $12 billion.i Anne Schroeer, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Oceana, issued the following statement calling on the major online retailer to reduce single-use plastic packaging and give customers a plastic-free packaging choice.

“As Prime Day and Amazon continue to grow, so too does the company’s devastating impact on the environment. In December 2020, Oceana exposed Amazon’s massive plastic footprint, which amounted to an estimated 465 million pounds of plastic packaging in 2019. Our research estimates that, in 2019 alone, up to 22.44 million pounds of Amazon’s plastic packaging waste polluted the world’s freshwater and marine ecosystems where it can wreak havoc on marine lifeii – that’s the equivalent of dumping a delivery van payload of plastic into the ocean every 70 minutesiii. The company disputed our findings and said that its plastic footprint was about a quarter of Oceana’s estimate – which would still be hundreds of millions of pounds – but has, to date, refused to make data about its plastic use public or to commit to plastic reduction goalsiv. Prime Day sales will only make matters worse, leaving Amazon customers overwhelmed with plastic packaging, much of it which will go on to pollute our oceans. Prime Day customers and our planet deserve better. Amazon should take immediate measures to reduce its plastic footprint and offer its customers a plastic-free packaging choice at checkout.”

To learn more about Oceana’s campaign urging Amazon to address its plastic footprint, reduce plastics, and offer plastic-free alternatives to customers, please visit oceana.org/PlasticFreeAmazon. To find out about Oceana’s campaigns to end the ocean plastic pollution crisis, go to oceana.org/plastics.

Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-third of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 225 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal, every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit www.oceana.org to learn more.

________________________
i https://www.emarketer.com/chart/247736/amazon-prime-day-sales-worldwide-2016-2021-billions-change

ii Amazon’s Plastic Problem Revealed at 24-25, https://plastics.oceana.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Amazons-Plastic-Problem-Revealed-December-15-2020-Oceana-DOI.pdf

iii Amazon’s Plastic Problem Revealed, Methodology at 13-15 and n.90, https://plastics.oceana.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Amazons-Plastic-Problem-Revealed-December-15-2020-Oceana-DOI.pdf

iv Amazon’s Plastic Problem Revealed at Appendix 3, https://plastics.oceana.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Amazons-Plastic-Problem-Revealed-December-15-2020-Oceana-DOI.pdf


Contacts:  Gillian Spolarich: gspolarich@oceana.org, 202.467.1909


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pLOG IN LOGÍSTICA INTERMODAL S A  : Notice to the Market - Participation of Executives in Digital Media
PU
05:59pDot Sheehan, Founder, President and CEO of Operation Hat Trick, to Appear on Next Steps Forward With Chris Meek June 22
GL
05:57pEROAD  : Product Releases Quarter 2, 2021
PU
05:55pFed officials open debate on bond taper
RE
05:51pBritain begins negotiations to join trans-Pacific trade deal
RE
05:51pBRAND HOLDINGS, LLC  : Acquires Healthy Skoop, the Third Acquisition in 12 Months Executing Its Direct-to-Consumer E-Commerce Strategy.
BU
05:51pBARRETT-JACKSON  : 's Las Vegas Auction Soars with Record $48 Million in Sales, Historic Collector Car NFT Sale and Celebrity Guests, Including “Mr. Las Vegas” Wayne Newton
BU
05:49pDEADLINE ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc.
GL
05:46pTORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES  : upsizes stock sale by $150 million on retail trading boost
RE
05:46pROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important August 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action – OCGN
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Wall Street recovers from Friday's rout, dollar falters
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS