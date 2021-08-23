Oclean : Launches Oclean : W10 Water Flosser, Expanding Usage Scenarios to Multiple Possibilities

This week, Oclean, the pioneer of the Smart Oral & Dental Care industry, is launching a stylish and compact water flosser - Oclean W10 with more flexibility, portability, and stability. By upgrading the look of traditional water flosser, Oclean is reaching and covering more younger users’ needs for them to achieve fresh breath and dental health anytime and anywhere at ease.

Oclean W10: Stylish water flosser that caters to all scenarios

Oclean W10 water flosser is designed specifically for multiple scenarios. The minimalism concept and the hand strap design make it convenient to use at the home, office, or on a trip. As dental care is increasingly taking into consideration, a versatile water flosser that fits in all different occasions is what all urban millennials need.

With 1400 pulses per min, Oclean W10 delivers 0.66mm waterjet to efficiently and precisely clean food debris between teeth. Powerful waterjet can easily reach the area that toothbrushes cannot, bringing an unprecedented care experience to the oral, teeth, and gums.

Besides, Oclean W10 is particularly advantageous for braces users. It features 5 distinctive floss modes & 4 high-performance nozzles, and Orthodontics Nozzle is designed to tackle any brace-associated problems. With nozzles that take care of gums and tongue, Oclean W10 customizes, optimizes, and perfects a personal dental cleaning routine.

Detachable water tank design makes it easier to clean, and the tight lock ensures zero water leakage crisis whenever and wherever possible. 200ml water tank, quick charging and 30 days battery life are particularly travel-ready for those who are always on the move.

The see-through water tank that makes the remaining water volume noticeable is a considerate design. It reminds users whenever the water is running low and provides a more intelligent and hassle-free floss experience.

Now Oclean W10 is available at oclean.com https://www.oclean.com/pages/w10-flow-free-giveaways. First 100 Oclean W10 + any other one toothbrush orders can get one free package gift (Include:Oclean travel bag+ 1* Oclean S1 Sterilizer+ 2* P1 brush heads which means $59.99 OFF)

Oclean flow: entry-level electric toothbrush with a battery that lasts 180 days

While launching the Oclean W10 water flosser, Oclean is also releasing an upgraded electric toothbrush Oclean Flow with a battery life that can last 180 days, which means users will only need to charge it twice a year. Even with all the technological innovation and customer-oriented R&D efforts, Oclean chooses an accessible entry-level electric toothbrush that most people or even students could afford.

With a maglev motor up to 38000 rpm, Oclean flow delivers strong cleaning power and efficiency at an accessible price range.

5 high-performance modes, providing delicate cleaning solutions to tackle various dental problems. Morning and Night modes with different vibration intensities and frequencies help better protect the gums and teeth. A 2-min smart timer safeguards the teeth and gum to ensure the most precise care and avoid any possible damage.

Now Oclean flow is available at oclean.com. https://www.oclean.com/pages/w10-flow-free-giveaways. The promotion for Oclean Flow is Oclean Flow+4*Electric toothbrush heads can only be $29.99.

For years, Oclean spares no efforts in R&D to provide dental care solutions and products. Bringing proper and accessible dental care solutions for those in need is deeply rooted in every Ocleaners, as well as the upcoming new products and technology.

About Oclean

Oclean, which stands for Oral and Clean, is the pioneer of advocating and promoting the concept of Smart Oral & Dental Care in the Industry. It provides Quality, Scientific, and Stylish Oral & Dental Care Products and Digital Management Clean Solution Worldwide through Technology and Innovation.

In 2017, Oclean Launched Premier Maglev Brushless Motor Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush Oclean One, which provides customized dental care suggestions and Instant Toothbrushing Feedback through APP.

In 2019, Oclean released Color Touchscreen Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush Oclean X, allowing users to personalize brushing intensity and plan with brushing data, hard-to-reach areas detected issues, and brushing time.

In 2020, Oclean Announced W1 Oral Irrigator with Patent Aerodynamic Technology Providing Even Comprehensive and Professional Oral & Dental Care.

In 2021, Oclean Announces W10 Water Flosser & Flow Electric Toothbrush and more to explore.

