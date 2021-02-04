|
Oconee Financial Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2020, was $333,597 or $0.37 per common share. This compares to $1,936,380 or $2.17 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $516,483 or $0.58 per common share for the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2020's results included $387,500 of loan loss provision expense versus $142,500 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $487,500 for the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2019's results included an after-tax gain on sale of Oconee's operations center of $1.3 million, or $1.45 per common share.
Unaudited net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share. This compares to $3,759,365 or $4.20 per common share for YTD as of December 31 of the prior year. This represents a decrease of 49.8% in net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding the gain on sale of the operations center, net income declined $573 thousand or $0.64 per share.
Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were $494.5 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $95.0 million, or 24%. Total loans were $319.6 million and deposits were $444.7 million as of December 31, 2020. This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, total loans have increased 28.5% and total deposits have increased 23.0% versus December 31, 2019.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "our fourth quarter results were impacted by an additional loan loss provision of $200,000. This follows an additional $300,000 loan loss provision in the third quarter of 2020. While credit quality remains stable, we believe it was prudent in light of current economic conditions to book an additional loan loss provision this year of $500,000.
Stevens added "we've been privileged to play a very essential role in helping businesses in our communities recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. In 2020, we loaned over $55 million in PPP loans to over 600 businesses. We stand ready to assist customers with the next round of PPP loans."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 76,418,430
$ 38,099,324
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
75,548,813
99,228,506
Other investment
359,700
314,900
Mortgage loans held for sale
6,408,720
1,572,800
Loans, less allowance for loan
losses
319,567,770
248,771,230
Premises and equipment
5,103,036
4,294,867
Other real estate owned
--
--
Other assets
11,129,233
7,239,812
Total Assets
$ 494,535,702
$ 399,521,439
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 444,701,932
$ 361,522,574
Repurchase agreements
--
--
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,770,497
--
Dividends payable
--
--
Other borrowings
--
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,928,168
2,331,769
Total Liabilities
456,400,597
363,854,343
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,794,250
1,793,760
Restricted Stock
(37,977)
(36,745)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,147,114
4,139,146
Retained earnings
30,850,979
29,501,154
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
1,380,739
269,781
Total Stockholder's Equity
38,135,105
35,667,096
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 494,535,702
$ 399,521,439
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME - QTD
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,702,713
$ 3,221,637
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
150,758
93,972
Treasuries & Agencies
139,227
296,051
Corporate
45,187
--
Federal funds sold & other
23,305
145,286
Total Interest Income
4,061,190
3,756,947
Interest Expense:
Deposits
287,415
475,516
Other
180,617
398
Total Interest Expense
468,032
475,914
Net interest income
3,593,158
3,281,033
Provision for loan losses
387,500
142,500
Net income after provision for loan loss
3,205,658
3,138,533
Noninterest income
Service charge on deposit accounts
114,185
139,893
Gain on Sale of Assets
500
1,781,545
Securities gains (losses), net
--
930
Mortgage banking income
668,645
194,979
SBA loan related income
26,539
271,413
Commissions on investment sales
106,387
123,821
Other
337,942
306,319
Total noninterest income
1,254,199
2,818,900
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,593,870
2,178,654
Occupancy
304,014
380,418
Other operating
1,203,960
872,193
Total noninterest expense
4,101,844
3,431,265
Income before provision for income tax
358,013
2,526,168
Provision for income taxes
24,415
589,788
Net Income
$ 333,597
$ 1,936,380
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
897,125
896,880
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,163
895,742
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.37
$ 2.17
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
12/31/2020
12/31/2019
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 14,587,768
$ 12,381,600
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
407,768
454,790
Treasuries & Agencies
804,391
1,259,350
Corporate
58,594
--
Federal funds sold & other
203,373
375,577
16,061,894
14,471,317
Interest Expense:
Deposits
1,597,785
1,523,254
Other
316,410
11,211
Total Interest Expense
1,914,195
1,534,465
Net interest income
14,147,699
12,936,852
Provision for loan losses
1,250,000
570,000
Net income after provision for loan losses
12,897,699
12,366,852
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
453,798
584,527
Gain on Sale of Assets
(17,655)
1,781,545
Securities gains (losses), net
182,860
7,437
Mortgage banking income
1,919,163
518,339
SBA loan related income
615,891
1,076,190
Commissions on investment sales
536,908
510,184
Other
1,258,024
1,249,918
Total noninterest income
4,948,990
5,728,140
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
10,085,635
8,493,647
Occupancy
1,204,014
1,358,796
Other operating
4,301,175
3,465,678
Total noninterest expense
15,590,824
13,318,121
Income before provision for income taxes
2,255,864
4,776,871
Provision for income taxes
367,072
1,017,506
Net Income
$ 1,888,792
$ 3,759,365
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
897,125
896,880
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
896,163
895,742
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 2.11
$ 4.20
