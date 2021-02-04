Oconee Financial Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2020, was $333,597 or $0.37 per common share. This compares to $1,936,380 or $2.17 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $516,483 or $0.58 per common share for the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2020's results included $387,500 of loan loss provision expense versus $142,500 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $487,500 for the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2019's results included an after-tax gain on sale of Oconee's operations center of $1.3 million, or $1.45 per common share.

Unaudited net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1,888,792 or $2.11 per common share. This compares to $3,759,365 or $4.20 per common share for YTD as of December 31 of the prior year. This represents a decrease of 49.8% in net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Excluding the gain on sale of the operations center, net income declined $573 thousand or $0.64 per share.

Total assets as of December 31, 2020, were $494.5 million, compared to total assets of $399.5 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $95.0 million, or 24%. Total loans were $319.6 million and deposits were $444.7 million as of December 31, 2020. This compared to total loans of $248.8 million and deposits of $361.5 million at December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, total loans have increased 28.5% and total deposits have increased 23.0% versus December 31, 2019.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee stated "our fourth quarter results were impacted by an additional loan loss provision of $200,000. This follows an additional $300,000 loan loss provision in the third quarter of 2020. While credit quality remains stable, we believe it was prudent in light of current economic conditions to book an additional loan loss provision this year of $500,000.

Stevens added "we've been privileged to play a very essential role in helping businesses in our communities recover from the economic impact of COVID-19. In 2020, we loaned over $55 million in PPP loans to over 600 businesses. We stand ready to assist customers with the next round of PPP loans."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service loan production office. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















12/31/2020

12/31/2019







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 76,418,430

$ 38,099,324



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 75,548,813

99,228,506



Other investment 359,700

314,900



Mortgage loans held for sale 6,408,720

1,572,800



Loans, less allowance for loan











losses 319,567,770

248,771,230



Premises and equipment 5,103,036

4,294,867



Other real estate owned --

--



Other assets 11,129,233

7,239,812





Total Assets $ 494,535,702

$ 399,521,439













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 444,701,932

$ 361,522,574



Repurchase agreements --

--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,770,497

--



Dividends payable --

--



Other borrowings --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,928,168

2,331,769





Total Liabilities 456,400,597

363,854,343















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,794,250

1,793,760



Restricted Stock (37,977)

(36,745)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,147,114

4,139,146



Retained earnings 30,850,979

29,501,154



Unrealized gain/loss on securities 1,380,739

269,781





Total Stockholder's Equity 38,135,105

35,667,096



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 494,535,702

$ 399,521,439



OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME - QTD





















12/31/2020

12/31/2019







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:







Loans $ 3,702,713

$ 3,221,637

Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 150,758

93,972





Treasuries & Agencies 139,227

296,051





Corporate 45,187

--



Federal funds sold & other 23,305

145,286



Total Interest Income 4,061,190

3,756,947















Interest Expense:









Deposits 287,415

475,516



Other 180,617

398



Total Interest Expense 468,032

475,914



















Net interest income 3,593,158

3,281,033















Provision for loan losses 387,500

142,500















Net income after provision for loan loss 3,205,658

3,138,533















Noninterest income







Service charge on deposit accounts 114,185

139,893



Gain on Sale of Assets 500

1,781,545



Securities gains (losses), net --

930



Mortgage banking income 668,645

194,979



SBA loan related income 26,539

271,413



Commissions on investment sales 106,387

123,821



Other 337,942

306,319



Total noninterest income 1,254,199

2,818,900















Noninterest expense







Salaries and employee benefits 2,593,870

2,178,654



Occupancy 304,014

380,418



Other operating 1,203,960

872,193



Total noninterest expense 4,101,844

3,431,265

















Income before provision for income tax 358,013

2,526,168















Provision for income taxes 24,415

589,788



















Net Income $ 333,597

$ 1,936,380



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 897,125

896,880





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,163

895,742





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.37

$ 2.17



OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















12/31/2020

12/31/2019







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 14,587,768

$ 12,381,600



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 407,768

454,790





Treasuries & Agencies 804,391

1,259,350





Corporate 58,594

--



Federal funds sold & other 203,373

375,577







16,061,894

14,471,317















Interest Expense:









Deposits 1,597,785

1,523,254



Other 316,410

11,211



Total Interest Expense 1,914,195

1,534,465



















Net interest income 14,147,699

12,936,852















Provision for loan losses 1,250,000

570,000

















Net income after provision for loan losses 12,897,699

12,366,852















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 453,798

584,527



Gain on Sale of Assets (17,655)

1,781,545



Securities gains (losses), net 182,860

7,437



Mortgage banking income 1,919,163

518,339



SBA loan related income 615,891

1,076,190



Commissions on investment sales 536,908

510,184



Other 1,258,024

1,249,918



Total noninterest income 4,948,990

5,728,140















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 10,085,635

8,493,647



Occupancy 1,204,014

1,358,796



Other operating 4,301,175

3,465,678



Total noninterest expense 15,590,824

13,318,121



















Income before provision for income taxes 2,255,864

4,776,871















Provision for income taxes 367,072

1,017,506



















Net Income $ 1,888,792

$ 3,759,365



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 897,125

896,880





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,163

895,742





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.11

$ 4.20

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation