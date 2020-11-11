Octane11 Helps B2B Marketers Return To Growth In 2021; Offers Year-End B2B Digital Marketing Audit

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane11 announced today the launch of a new digital marketing analytics offering to help Business-to-Business companies return to growth more confidently in 2021. Octane11 is a digital marketing analytics and collaboration platform, spun out of digital advertising leader MediaMath, that is focused exclusively on the unique needs of Business-to-Business (B2B) marketers. Octane11's new Year-End B2B Digital Marketing Audit provides B2B companies and their agency partners with an instant analysis of their entire digital marketing footprint across all paid, owned and earned channels, to help them plan and deliver the most effective marketing communications heading into 2021.

The B2B buying process has become more complex than ever and has been further complicated by the global pandemic.

This offering comes at a time when the B2B buying process has become more complex than ever and has been further complicated by the global pandemic. According to McKinsey, "Only 20-30% of B2B buyers want to ever interact with reps in person even in their ideal/post-COVID-19 model." This change in preferences comes at a time in which buyer behavior was already in flux. Forrester recently reported that the average number of sales interactions across all channels has ballooned in recent years to 17 per purchase, with buyers preferring to remain anonymous ever longer into the sales process. These changing dynamics have put tremendous pressure on B2B marketers and agencies to quickly expand their use of digital channels and make more sense of the two-way communications they enable.

"The last year has been challenging on so many fronts. For B2B companies that are aiming to return to growth mode in 2021, we created the Year-End B2B Digital Marketing Audit to help marketers understand what digital communications worked and didn't work in 2020, and set themselves up to create more meaningful connections in the new year," said Dan Rosenberg, Founder and CEO, Octane11. "Our entire mission is to simplify B2B marketing, and we're excited to be in a position to deliver this offering when budgets are tighter, digital engagement is more critical, and B2B companies need it most."

Octane11's new Year-End B2B Digital Marketing Audit provides business-to-business companies of all sizes with a holistic view of their digital marketing footprint across all channels, including email, website, social posts, social ads, web ads, connected TV ads, chatbots, paid search, organic search, webinars, digital billboards, and more. Octane11 connects all of these digital signals at the account and campaign level, so marketers can get simple answers to questions like: Which channels are most efficient for reaching my target accounts? Which topics are generating the most engagement with each channel and customer segment? What are the most common digital journeys for my most successful client conversions?

"Growth in B2B digital marketing is accelerating, yet the myriad challenges are still daunting, particularly in connecting the performance dots across channels," said Julie Bernard, Advisory Board Member, Octane11 and Global CMO/Board Director (AdTech/Retail/Services). "Octane11 provides a unique solution for this industry that will empower advertisers and agencies to maximize their impact across digital touchpoints."

The Year-End B2B Digital Marketing Audit can be set up in less than a day and supports all major sales and marketing tools, so marketers can easily apply the analytics to the tools and tactics they are using today. To find out how your business can take advantage of the Year-End B2B Digital Marketing Audit, visit www.octane11.com and ask our chatbot for details.

About Octane11

Octane11 is a B2B-focused marketing solutions provider that helps businesses drive measurable impact at scale. Octane11's suite of actionable analytics and collaboration tools make it easy for B2B marketers to take control of multi-channel digital tactics and deliver real world results. The company was incubated by MathCapital, and officially launched in 2019 in partnership with MediaMath, Oracle Data Cloud, LiveRamp, Intersection, Bombora and EverString. For more information and updates, visit www.octane11.com and follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/octane11.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Press Contact:

press@octane11.com

SOURCE Octane11 Inc.