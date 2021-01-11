Octapharma : to Demonstrate Ongoing Commitment to Improving the Long-term Health of People With Haemophilia A at the 14th EAHAD Annual Congress

Octapharma announced today a satellite symposium and poster presentation at the 14th annual congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), which will be held virtually from February 3–5, 2021.

The satellite symposium, A family journey with Nuwiq®: Early treatment decisions for long-term health, will be chaired by Dr Robert F. Sidonio Jr. (Hemophilia of Georgia Center for Bleeding and Clotting Disorders, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory University, Atlanta, USA) and will follow the treatment journey of a family with two sons diagnosed with severe haemophilia A. Speakers will address key treatment decisions and considerations for long-term health, including prevention and treatment of bleeds, inhibitor risk, inhibitor eradication, and bone and joint health, in the context of the evolving haemophilia A treatment landscape. The symposium will be available via the EAHAD online platform on February 4, 2021, at 18:00 CET.

In a poster session, Dr Sylvia Horneff (Institute of Experimental Haematology and Transfusion Medicine, University Clinic Bonn, Bonn, Germany) will present single-centre experience of bleeding management in 46 patients with acquired haemophilia A, a rare autoimmune disorder, including nine patients treated with octanate®:

Poster ABS193 Safety and efficacy of high-dose, plasma-derived FVIII in patients with acquired haemophilia A (Di Prinzio G et al.)

Larisa Belyanskaya, Head of IBU Haematology at Octapharma, commented that, “We are proud to share real-life experience of the positive impact of Nuwiq® in children with haemophilia A. Alongside clinical trial data across our portfolio, such experience helps to inform treatment decisions, which are increasingly complex as new therapies arise.”

Olaf Walter, Board Member at Octapharma added, “Our ultimate aim at Octapharma is to improve patients’ lives, and seeing our work achieve this goal brings real pride. Our contributions to the EAHAD congress highlight our commitment to enabling people with haemophilia A to lead a long, active and healthy life”.

About Octapharma

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. Octapharma employs more than 10,000 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 118 countries with products across three therapeutic areas: Haematology, Immunotherapy, and Critical Care.

Octapharma has seven R&D sites and six state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany, Mexico and Sweden, with a combined capacity of approximately 8 million litres of plasma per annum. In addition, Octapharma operates more than 140 plasma donation centres across Europe and the US.

About Nuwiq®

Nuwiq® (simoctocog alfa) is a 4th generation recombinant factor VIII (rFVIII) protein, produced in a human cell line without chemical modification or fusion with any other protein1. It is cultured without additives of human or animal origin, is devoid of antigenic non-human protein epitopes and has a high affinity for von Willebrand factor1. Nuwiq® treatment has been assessed in seven completed clinical trials which included 201 previously treated patients (PTPs; 190 individuals) with severe haemophilia A, including 59 children1. Nuwiq® is available in 250 IU, 500 IU, 1000 IU, 2000 IU, 2500 IU, 3000 IU and 4000 IU presentations2. Nuwiq® is approved for use in the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A (congenital FVIII deficiency) across all age groups2.

Lissitchkov T et al. Ther Adv Hematol 2019; doi: 10.1177/2040620719858471. Nuwiq® Summary of Product Characteristics.

About octanate®

octanate® is a human plasma-derived, high-purity, freeze-dried, double virus inactivated factor VIII (FVIII) concentrate for intravenous administration1,2. FVIII present in octanate® is bound to its natural stabiliser, von Willebrand factor (VWF), in a VWF/FVIII ratio of approximately 0.41. Therefore, no additional stabilisers are required during manufacturing. octanate® is available in 250 IU, 500 IU and 1000 IU presentations1. octanate® was first approved over 20 years ago and has since been approved in more than 85 countries for prophylaxis and treatment of bleeding in patients with haemophilia A (congenital FVIII deficiency) of all age groups1. This preparation is not indicated for von Willebrand’s disease. octanate® is also indicated for immune tolerance induction (ITI) in over 40 countries1.

Klukowska A et al. Haemophilia 2018; 24:221-8. octanate® Summary of Product Characteristics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005498/en/