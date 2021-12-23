Log in
October 2021 Monthly Economic Review

12/23/2021 | 10:27am EST
Reserve Bank of Malawi

Monthly

Economic

Review

October 2021

Table of Contents

1.0

INTRODUCTION........................................................................................................

1

2.0.

PRODUCTION AND PRICES ....................................................................................

3

3.0.

EXTERNAL SECTOR.................................................................................................

3

4.0.

BANKING AND FINANCE........................................................................................

5

5.0.

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETARY OPERATIONS ...................................

9

6.0

MONEY AND SECURITIES MARKET ..................................................................

10

7.0

CAPITAL MARKETS ...............................................................................................

15

8.0

APPENDIX.................................................................................................................

18

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Money Supply and its Sources (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated).........................

6

Table 2: Sectoral Composition of Private Sector Credit (in percent of total credit)......................

8

Table 3: Central Government Budgetary Operations (MK' billion)...............................................

9

Table 4: Financial Market Operations (MK' billion) .....................................................................

11

Table 5: Treasury Bills Issuance and Maturity (MK' billion) .......................................................

12

Table 6: Banking System Liquidity (MK' billion)...........................................................................

14

Table 7: Interest Rate Structure (percent).......................................................................................

15

Table 8: Selected Economic Indicators (in MK' billion, unless otherwise stated)........................

18

Table 9: Year on year Inflation (2012=100, 2017=100)...................................................................

19

Table 10: National Consumer Price Indices (2017=100).................................................................

20

Table 11: Selected Average Exchange Rates....................................................................................

21

Table 13: Malawi All Share Index (1999=100) ................................................................................

23

GENERAL NOTES

This Economic Review is produced by the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) with the aim of providing current economic information to stakeholders. The Review is expected to be published within six weeks after the end of the review month. This particular issue outlines domestic financial and macroeconomic developments during the month of October 2021.

Owing to the rounding up of figures, separate items may not always sum to corresponding totals. In the tables, the following symbols should be noted:

..

Means not available

  • Means nil or less than one half the significant digit
    * Means projection
    + Means revised figure
    ^ Means preliminary figure

All queries relating to this publication should be forwarded to the Director, Economic Policy and Research Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P.O. Box 30063, Capital City, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 265 1 771 600; or Fax 265 1 770 593; or Email: research@rbm.mw.

Monthly Economic Review

October 2021

1.0 INTRODUCTION

This Economic Review highlights economic developments for the month of October 2021. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, monetary aggregates, credit and interest rates, inflation, national accounts and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations.1

1.1 Inflation

Headline inflation accelerated by 0.9 percentage points to 9.8 percent in October 2021, from 8.9 percent recorded in the previous month and compared to 7.5 percent for October 2020. The increase was attributed to rising costs of both food and non-food commodities. Food inflation rose by 0.9 percentage points to 11.8 percent in October 2021 from 10.9 percent in the preceding month. Similarly, non-food inflation increased by 0.6 percentage points to 7.8 percent in October 2021 from the preceding month's position of 7.2 percent.

1.2 Gross Official Reserves2

Gross official reserves stood at US$413.8 million (1.7 months of imports) in October 2021, down from US$530.3 million (2.1 months of imports) in September 2021 and US$644.8 million (3.1 months of imports) recorded in October 2020.

1.3 Exchange Rates

The Malawi kwacha appreciated marginally by 0.1 percent against the United States (US) dollar and traded at K821.34 per US dollar at the end of October 2021. However, mixed performance was experienced against currencies of the rest of Malawi's major trading partners.

1.4 Money Supply

The annual growth rate of broad money (M2) accelerated to 32.4 percent in October 2021 from 24.8 percent registered in the preceding month and compared to 13.1 percent reported in October 2020.

1.5 Interest Rates

The Policy rate stood at 12.00 percent in October 2021, where it has been since November 2020. Similarly, the Reference rate remained unchanged in October 2021 at 12.20 percent.

  1. The Review reports only government transactions through the Reserve Bank of Malawi and the commercial banks
  2. Includes encumbered reserves

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
