October 2021 Monthly Economic Review

1.0 INTRODUCTION

This Economic Review highlights economic developments for the month of October 2021. The analysis covers developments in exchange rates, monetary aggregates, credit and interest rates, inflation, national accounts and capital markets. The report also highlights developments in government operations.1

1.1 Inflation

Headline inflation accelerated by 0.9 percentage points to 9.8 percent in October 2021, from 8.9 percent recorded in the previous month and compared to 7.5 percent for October 2020. The increase was attributed to rising costs of both food and non-food commodities. Food inflation rose by 0.9 percentage points to 11.8 percent in October 2021 from 10.9 percent in the preceding month. Similarly, non-food inflation increased by 0.6 percentage points to 7.8 percent in October 2021 from the preceding month's position of 7.2 percent.

1.2 Gross Official Reserves2

Gross official reserves stood at US$413.8 million (1.7 months of imports) in October 2021, down from US$530.3 million (2.1 months of imports) in September 2021 and US$644.8 million (3.1 months of imports) recorded in October 2020.

1.3 Exchange Rates

The Malawi kwacha appreciated marginally by 0.1 percent against the United States (US) dollar and traded at K821.34 per US dollar at the end of October 2021. However, mixed performance was experienced against currencies of the rest of Malawi's major trading partners.

1.4 Money Supply

The annual growth rate of broad money (M2) accelerated to 32.4 percent in October 2021 from 24.8 percent registered in the preceding month and compared to 13.1 percent reported in October 2020.

1.5 Interest Rates

The Policy rate stood at 12.00 percent in October 2021, where it has been since November 2020. Similarly, the Reference rate remained unchanged in October 2021 at 12.20 percent.