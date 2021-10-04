October 4-5 - Symposium 'Coping with new (and old) vulnerabilities in the post-pandemic world'

H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, in her role as the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) and as Honorary Patron of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), will open the High-Level international symposium on 'Coping with new (and old) vulnerabilities in the post-pandemic world', hosted 4-5 October by the Bank of Italy, under the Italian G20 Presidency.

Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy, will make the opening speech on the first day, and the second day of the symposium will begin with a speech by Daniele Franco, Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance. This event will see the participation, among others, of Raghuram Rajan, Professor of Finance at the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Annamaria Lusardi, Professor of Economics and Accountancy at the George Washington University School of Business and Director of the Italian Financial Education Committee, Magda Bianco, Director General for Consumer Protection and Financial Education at the Bank of Italy and GPFI co-chair with Anna Zelentsova, from the Russian Federation's Ministry of Finance.

The symposium concludes the work programme carried out by the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under the Italian G20 Presidency. It aims to take stock of the main experiences gained in financial education and consumer protection, including during the pandemic, areas of intervention identified by the Italian G20 Presidency as priorities for promoting digital financial inclusion.

The event will be streamed live on the Bank of Italy's website and YouTube Channel.