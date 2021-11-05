October Inflation Slows Down to 4.6 Percent

​Headline inflation slowed down to 4.6 percent year-on-year in October from 4.8 percent in the previous month and was within the BSP's monthly forecast range of 4.5-5.3 percent for the month. The resulting year-to-date average inflation rate of 4.5 percent remains above the Government's annual inflation target of 3.0 percent ± 1.0 percentage point for the year. Core inflation, which excludes selected volatile food and energy items to depict underlying demand-side price pressures, rose slightly to 3.4 percent year-on-year in October from 3.3 percent in the previous month. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, inflation also went up to 0.9 percent in October from 0.1 percent in September.

Lower food inflation accounted for the bulk of the decline in headline inflation, with slower price increases of major food items such as, meat, fish, and vegetables. By contrast, non-food inflation picked up in October compared to the previous month due mainly to higher inflation of energy-related CPI items. This, in turn, can be traced to upward adjustment in electricity rates and higher domestic pump prices of petroleum products.

The latest CPI outturn is consistent with the BSP's forecasts showing that inflation will remain above the target range up to October 2021 but will decelerate to within the target range by November 2021 and decline towards the midpoint in 2022-2023. Meanwhile, the balance of risks to the inflation outlook remains on the upside for the remaining months of 2021 but continues to be broadly balanced for 2022 and 2023. Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to closely monitor all risks to future inflation and will remain vigilant against the emergence of second round effects and any possible unhinging of inflation expectations.

