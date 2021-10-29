Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

October Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down -- Data Week Ahead

10/29/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Oct       59.3   (4)    59.2* 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Oct       60.3   (15)   61.1 
          1000  Construction Spending       Sep      +0.4%   (8)   +0.0% 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                    Oct      +385K   (8)   +568K 
          0945  Markit Services PMI         Oct       58.4   (4)    58.2* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI             Oct       61.8   (15)   61.9 
          1000  Factory Orders              Sep      +0.0%   (7)   +1.2% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Oct 30    282K   (5)    281K 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Sep      $80.3B  (11)  $73.3B 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       3Q       -1.8%   (10)  +2.1%** 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   3Q       +5.8%   (10)  +1.3%** 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls            Oct      +450K   (16)  +194K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate           Oct       4.7%   (16)    4.8% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M***    Oct      +0.4%   (13)  +0.62% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y***    Oct      +4.9%   (7)   +4.58% 
          1500  Consumer Credit             Sep     +$15.2B  (5)   +$14.4B 
 
*Oct Flash Reading 
**2Q Revised Reading 
**all private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1415ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:16pOctober Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:08pComex Copper Ends the Month 6.98% Higher at $4.3755 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:08pComex Silver Ends the Month 8.74% Higher at $23.945 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:08pComex Gold Ends the Month 1.58% Higher at $1783.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:02pSeven UK energy suppliers must pay renewable fees or risk losing licence
RE
11:58aU.s. and brent second-month oil futures turn positive after falling by $1 a barrel earlier in the session
RE
11:57aGlobal stocks dip, U.S. dollar rises on tech gloom
RE
11:43aUkraine to tender titanium and zirconium miner UMCC on Dec 20
RE
11:41aSupply fears spark fertiliser buying rush by French farmers, Yara says
RE
11:37aRambler Closes $22 Million Funding Deal to Complete Redevelopment of Copper-Gold Mine
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Q3 2021 Results 29/10/2021Balta Group
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Caterpillar, Comcast, Microsoft, Starb..
3Glencore Sees 2021 Marketing Earnings Above Guidance Range -- Update
4Asian shares, U.S. futures slip, as traders eye policymakers
5Valneva announces temporary trading suspension of its ordinary shares o..

HOT NEWS