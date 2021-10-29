October Unemployment Rate Expected to Tick Down -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Oct 59.3 (4) 59.2* 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Oct 60.3 (15) 61.1 1000 Construction Spending Sep +0.4% (8) +0.0% Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Oct +385K (8) +568K 0945 Markit Services PMI Oct 58.4 (4) 58.2* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Oct 61.8 (15) 61.9 1000 Factory Orders Sep +0.0% (7) +1.2% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 30 282K (5) 281K 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Sep $80.3B (11) $73.3B 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 3Q -1.8% (10) +2.1%** 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 3Q +5.8% (10) +1.3%** Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Oct +450K (16) +194K 0830 Unemployment Rate Oct 4.7% (16) 4.8% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*** Oct +0.4% (13) +0.62% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*** Oct +4.9% (7) +4.58% 1500 Consumer Credit Sep +$15.2B (5) +$14.4B *Oct Flash Reading **2Q Revised Reading **all private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

