October recorded the greatest approach to movement of passengers in pre-pandemic period

Summary
In October 2021, there was a movement of nearly 4 million passengers and 18.1 thousand tonnes of freight and mail at national airports (+180.6% and +27.5%, vis-à-vis October 2020, respectively).
Compared to October 2019, the movement of passengers at national airports decreased by 27.2% and the movement of freight and mail reduced by 8.4%.
Between January and October 2021, there was an increase of 18.6% in the number of passengers handled at national airports compared with the same period of 2020 (-68.0% in the same period of 2020; +6.6% in the same period of 2019). Compared to the same period of 2019, the reduction was 62.1%.
Between January and October 2021, France was the main country of origin and destination of flights, recording increases of 13.2% in the number of disembarked passengers and 10.9% in the number of embarked passengers. Switzerland stood out with the highest growth in the number of embarked and disembarked passengers (+25.6% and +20.9%, respectively), occupying the 5th position.
