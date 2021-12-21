Log in
October recorded the greatest approach to movement of passengers in pre-pandemic period

12/21/2021 | 06:20am EST
Summary

In October 2021, there was a movement of nearly 4 million passengers and 18.1 thousand tonnes of freight and mail at national airports (+180.6% and +27.5%, vis-à-vis October 2020, respectively).

Compared to October 2019, the movement of passengers at national airports decreased by 27.2% and the movement of freight and mail reduced by 8.4%.

Between January and October 2021, there was an increase of 18.6% in the number of passengers handled at national airports compared with the same period of 2020 (-68.0% in the same period of 2020; +6.6% in the same period of 2019). Compared to the same period of 2019, the reduction was 62.1%.

Between January and October 2021, France was the main country of origin and destination of flights, recording increases of 13.2% in the number of disembarked passengers and 10.9% in the number of embarked passengers. Switzerland stood out with the highest growth in the number of embarked and disembarked passengers (+25.6% and +20.9%, respectively), occupying the 5th position.

Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 11:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS