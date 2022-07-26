Octopus Energy Group secures $550 million investment

The group secured $325 million from existing shareholders from the close of a fundraising round and an additional $225 million from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The company plans to use the money to further improve its energy technology platform, Kraken, and invest in products and solutions that can help drive renewable energy generation.

Octopus has 3 gigawatts of energy projects under management. Its domestic energy arm supplies 3.4 million customers.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)