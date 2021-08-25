Octopus Energy : to Host First-Ever Free Octo Cool Down for Houston Customers to Beat the Heat and Conserve Energy

With temperatures on the rise, renewable energy provider takes Texans to Little Woodrows for ice-cold beverages to conserve home energy

Renewable energy retailer Octopus Energy today announced its first-ever customer Octo Cool Down to beat the heat and conserve energy as Houston approaches high temperatures amid a growing Texas population, leading to what may be the largest peak usage ever on the Texas grid. Part of the company’s recently announced Superpower Savings program, which financially rewards its Texas customers who conserve energy during times of extreme heat, the Superpower Savings’ Octo Cool Down for Houston customers will take place today at Little Woodrows, Katy from 3 to 7 p.m. CDT.

Cities across the globe are seeing record breaking temperatures and the impact that this extreme heat has on the overall stability of the grid, whether through city officials calling for voluntary electricity conservation or households experiencing power outages. What many consumers do not know, however, is that raising the temperature of a thermostat by just a few degrees can help to decrease stress on the grid and reduce the chance of rolling blackouts during extreme weather.

Octopus Energy’s Super Savings program and today’s Octo Cool Down event aim to engage Texans to help the state conserve energy during extreme weather and avoid a grid reliability issue. To join the Octo Cool Down event, all Houston-based Octopus Energy customers need to do is show up at Little Woodrows, give Octopus Energy staff your Octopus Energy account number, and show a picture of your thermostat set to 80°F. Customers can also bring a plus one to the inaugural Octo Cool Down to introduce them to Octopus Energy.

“With today’s Octo Cool Down, we don’t just want to keep Texans cool, but we also want to show how easy it is for anyone to engage with their energy use and take small actions that can make an outsized impact on keeping the energy grid strong and secure,” said Michael Lee, CEO of Octopus Energy U.S. “Residential customers can provide some of the biggest impacts to grid flexibility and are an untapped resource in helping to maintain grid stability. Whether in times of extreme weather or not, we believe that customers should benefit when they choose to conserve energy and help to balance the grid for themselves and their communities.”

In addition to the Superpower Savings program, Octopus Energy gives customers full wholesale power credits when they sell back to the grid. That means customers who have solar or generators at home can support the stability of the grid while also putting cash back in their pockets.

About Octopus Energy

