Octopus Renewables signs deals to increase wind power portfolio

The deals will increase Octopus Renewables' wind generation portfolio by up to 90%, adding up to 690 megawatts (MW) of capacity in Britain, France, Finland and Sweden over the next 10 years, the firm said.

This is enough to power nearly half a million homes a year, it added.

Octopus Renewables said it was investing in a joint venture to develop nine onshore wind farms in Britain with Wind 2 Limited, with combined capacity of around 570 MW.

It will buy an onshore wind farm from OX2 in Sweden which will have a capacity of 31.5 MW. In France, it will manage an onshore wind farm in France with a capacity of 14.1 MW.

In Finland, Octopus Renewables has acquired 2 onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 71.4 MW.

Financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

