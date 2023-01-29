Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Odds 'very high' of U.S. military conflict with China, top Republican says

01/29/2023 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz receives fuel from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top Republican in the U.S. Congress said on Sunday the odds of conflict with China over Taiwan "are very high," after a U.S. general caused consternation with a memo that warned the United States would fight China in the next two years.

In a memo dated Feb. 1 but released on Friday, General Mike Minihan, who heads the Air Mobility Command, wrote to the leadership of its roughly 110,000 members saying, "My gut tells me we will fight in 2025."

"I hope he is wrong ... I think he is right though," Mike McCaul, the new chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, told Fox News Sunday.

The general's views do not represent the Pentagon but show concern at the highest levels of the U.S. military over a possible attempt by China to exert control over Taiwan, which China claims as a territory.

Both the United States and Taiwan will hold presidential elections in 2024, potentially creating an opportunity for China to take military action, Minihan wrote.

McCaul said that if China failed to take control of Taiwan bloodlessly then "they are going to look at a military invasion in my judgment. We have to be prepared for this."

He accused the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden of projecting weakness, after the bungled pullout from Afghanistan, that could make war with China more likely.

"The odds are very high that we could see a conflict with China and Taiwan and the Indo Pacific," McCaul said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier this month he seriously doubted that ramped up Chinese military activities near the Taiwan Strait were a sign of an imminent invasion of the island by Beijing.

On Saturday, a Pentagon official said the general's comments were "not representative of the department's view on China."

(Reporting By Ross Colvin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION -0.32% 33.85 Delayed Quote.11.46%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.00% 547.775 Real-time Quote.8.83%
Latest news "Economy"
10:20aNordpool: Finland's OL2 Nuclear Power Reactor Outage Now Seen Ending Jan 30
RE
10:20aNordpool exchange: finland's ol2 nuclear power reactor outage no…
RE
10:04aBoeing's 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off
RE
10:00aOdds 'very high' of U.S. military conflict with China, top Republican says
RE
09:16aStrikes will disrupt public transport in France on Tuesday, minister says
RE
09:14aLebanon's top Christian cleric says judge probing port blast must be allowed to pursue truth
RE
09:14aCatholics from eastern Congo make cross-country journey to meet pope
RE
08:23aLiechtenstein votes resoundingly against banning casinos
RE
08:05aBlinken begins Middle East trip amid spate of violence
RE
08:04aTearful mourners remember British volunteer killed in eastern Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research fir..
2China's battery maker CATL plans $3.5 billion new project
3Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre
4China central bank to roll over lending tools to spur growth
5Kremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz - RIA

HOT NEWS