LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Odey Investments PLC has decided to close the Brook Global Emerging Markets Fund, according to a Tuesday letter to investors seen by Reuters.

Odey Investments said its board of directors decided to close the fund due to "the significant reduction in assets under management."

The fund's portfolio will be liquidated.

Odey did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie, in London Editing by Chris Reese)