Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture - P163533

12/05/2021 | 02:42am EST
The objective of the Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture in India is to intensify and diversify agricultural production and enhance climate resilience in selected districts of Odisha. This project has five components. Component (1) Climate-Smart Intensification and Diversification of Production. The objective of this component is to intensify production, strengthen farmers' capacity to adapt to climate change stresses...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 07:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
