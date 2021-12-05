Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture - P163533

The objective of the Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture in India is to intensify and diversify agricultural production and enhance climate resilience in selected districts of Odisha. This project has five components. Component (1) Climate-Smart Intensification and Diversification of Production. The objective of this component is to intensify production, strengthen farmers' capacity to adapt to climate change stresses...

