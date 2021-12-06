Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Off The Street Club Names Talman Consultants' Katherine Latham To Executive Board

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Off the Street Club (OTSC), Chicago's oldest boys and girls club, named Katherine Latham, founder and managing partner of Talman Consultants, LLC (Talman), to its executive board.

OTSC serves more than 3,000 kids in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country, West Garfield Park where crime, gangs and drugs are a daily threat. OTSC is a place where kids living in the neighborhood have a safe place to learn, laugh and play without worry. It is a place where kids can truly find hope.

"The OTSC executive board plays an essential role in ensuring the club is able to continue to operate and grow," said Arnett Morris, Executive Director. "Katie and the entire Talman team have been a terrific addition to the OTSC family over the past several years. From weekly tutoring and mentoring to helping open our camp for the season, they've made a real impact with our kids. We're all excited Katie has extended Talman's commitment at the board level."

OTSC's all-volunteer executive board helps guide the organization's leadership in business areas including operations, finance, and capital fundraising. The board consists of Chicago business leaders from a wide range of industries including advertising, law, financial services, accounting, engineering, real estate, publishing, sales, and public relations.

"I'm honored and thrilled to serve on the Off The Street Club executive board," says Latham. "All of us at Talman are excited to continue to contribute in whatever way we can to support the club and all of the kids."

About Off The Street Club
Founded in 1900, Off The Street Club is Chicago's oldest boys and girls club. OTSC currently serves more than 3,000 kids in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country, West Garfield Park. The club offers several afterschool programs, tutoring and mentorship opportunities. Off-site, OTSC runs a number of programs throughout Chicagoland, including its summer camp, Camp Mathieu in Wheaton, IL. More information at www.offthestreetclub.com.

About Talman Consultants, LLC
Talman Consultants, LLC is a WBENC and W/MBE certified utility engineering design consulting firm. Talman serves as a strategic partner for utility leaders, helping them make smarter investment decisions to secure competitive advantage. The firm's comprehensive Concept to Construction model ensures that clients Design to Build. More information at: www.talmanconsultants.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/off-the-street-club-names-talman-consultants-katherine-latham-to-executive-board-301437489.html

SOURCE The Off the Street Club (OTSC)


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:03aROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aKINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aANGIODYNAMICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aCOLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aTHORNE HEALTHTECH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aDoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC
AQ
08:03aIIROC Trading Halt - WDR
AQ
08:03aKRONOS BIO, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:03aWyndham Grand and Catherine Lowe Celebrate the Gift of Family with Launch of Reimagined 'Reconnected' Program
PR
08:03aTransparent Energy Lands Industry Veteran Stephen Nees, Invests in Future with Strategic Hires across the Organization
GL
Latest news "Companies"