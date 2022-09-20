Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Offering taste of normality, McDonald's reopens in Kyiv seven months into war

09/20/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
McDonald's restaurants reopen in Kyiv

KYIV (Reuters) - Kyiv residents braved the cold to queue for hours on Tuesday as McDonald's opened three branches in the Ukrainian capital that had been shut since the Russian invasion began nearly seven months ago.

The branches only opened for delivery services but customers waited outside the restaurants anyway to collect their meals from the motorcycle couriers who were next to them.

For some, it offered a taste of what life was like before the invasion, and the reopening stood in marked contrast to Russia, where McDonald's has pulled out its business after a Western backlash against the war.

"I would really like to detach from the bad vibe of the war and be in those times before the full-scale Russian invasion. This (McDonald's) is what symbolises that time (before the war)," said Denys, an 18-year-old management student.

Demand for the Glovo delivery app surged as a result of McDonald's reopening, with more couriers working than normal local media reported, citing a press statement.

Anastasiia Tolchynska, a 29-year-old bank clerk, came to the restaurant to collect meals for herself and work her colleagues.

"I am happy we have McDonald's," she said, adding "let (international) business support the truth."

McDonald's said it planned to re-open more outlets in Kyiv and western Ukraine over the coming weeks and that customers would be able to order and eat inside their restaurants from next month.

Mykhailo, 18, said he last ordered McDonald's the night before the war began on Feb. 24, when he was having a party with friends. He said he had been waiting 200 days for this moment of "happiness."

(Writing by Matthias Williams)

By Stefaniia Bern and Anna Voitenko


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -1.33% 253.54 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.45% 2.22 Delayed Quote.-31.79%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.97% 61.25 Delayed Quote.-19.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54p'Brazen scheme' stole $250 million from pandemic child food program, U.S. says
RE
01:53pU.S. Senator Manchin to unveil energy permitting measure on Wednesday
RE
01:50pExclusive-Investigation into IDB chief supports allegations of relationship with staffer- sources
RE
01:48pMore than 560 port operatives, maintenance engineers at england'…
RE
01:47pECB's Lagarde raises prospect of rate hikes beyond neutral level
RE
01:47pPuerto Rico power grid no match for Fiona; residents unsurprised
RE
01:40pRussian aluminium giant Rusal mulls selling directly on LME - Bloomberg News
RE
01:34pMACRON : Ball on nuclear deal now in Iran's camp
RE
01:32pScholz 'irritated'" about Turkey's bid to join security body led by Russia, China
RE
01:30pFord tumbles 11% after inflation warning
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
3Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
4U.S. housing starts rebound in August; building permits decline
5Terna: the new Celano electrical substation in the province of L'Aquila..

HOT NEWS