Offers ease for heavy West African oil

11/08/2020 | 04:48am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Offers for medium to heavier grades of West African oil eased after faster sales late last month.

* Fewer than 10 cargoes of December-loading Angolan crude were still available, traders said, with several likely to be absorbed into equity holders' own refining systems.

* Chevron recently sold a cargo of Angolan Nemba to Repsol at a discount to dated Brent.

* Spot cargoes of Angolan Dalia crude were sold out, with sale prices easing to about 65-70 cents above dated Brent, compared with offers closer to a dollar last month.

* Offers for lighter Angolan crude remained steady, with Cabinda offered at a little more than dated Brent plus $1 and Girassol at a little above $1.50 over dated Brent - little changed from earlier in the week.

* Indonesia's Pertamina is running a rare tender to swap crude, for which Nigerian grades are eligible, for Jan. 14-24 delivery in exchange for its own Banyu Urip crude. The tender closes Nov. 9 and remains valid until Nov. 11.

(Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by David Goodman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.37% 71.15 Delayed Quote.-40.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.79% 39.66 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
REPSOL S.A. -0.21% 5.772 Delayed Quote.-58.56%
WTI -2.69% 37.38 Delayed Quote.-37.38%
