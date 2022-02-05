Log in
Offers stay high, light grades favoured

02/05/2022 | 08:25am GMT
LONDON (Reuters) - High offer prices for West African crude grades continued on Friday as crude from the region sold relatively swiftly and at high prices, traders said.

* Uruguay's Ancap closed a tender for early April-arriving crude, though results did not immediately emerge.

* Fewer than ten cargoes of March-loading Angolan crude remain to be sold, in a relatively fast trading cycle.

* Light crude grades from the region were doing especially well on perceived robust Indian and European demand.

* Still, European buying from the region has slowed since a spike in the middle of last month as some buyers seek crude with shorter shipping times to avoid high freight costs and a market structure which has discouraged long haul shipment.

* Nigeria's Qua Iboe grade was last offered at dated Brent plus $3.50 a barrel, buoyed by slim volumes coming from comparable regional grades. Traders say the cargoes could sell for above dated Brent $3.

* Shell and its partners have made what the oil major described as an "encouraging" discovery in a closely-watched exploration well off the coast of Namibia, which could spark a wave of investment in the south African country.

* Oil and gas will continue to meet the 'baseload' energy demand of India in "foreseeable future" even as the world's third-biggest crude importer takes steps to move to cleaner sources to cut emissions, oil minister Hardeep Sing Puri said on Friday.

(Reporting by Noah Browning, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.93% 92.74 Delayed Quote.16.81%
WTI 2.02% 91.949 Delayed Quote.16.29%
