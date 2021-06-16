Office of Auditor General of Canada : The Public Sector Pension Investment Board releases its audit report

Ottawa, 16 June 2021-The Public Sector Pension Investment Board has made public the results of an audit conducted jointly by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada and Deloitte . The audit covered the Corporation's systems and practices that were in place between 1 September 2019 to 23 October 2020. Under the Financial Administration Act, federal Crown corporations are subject to an audit by the Auditor General at least every 10 years.

An audit of a Crown corporation examines the systems and practices that are key to providing it with reasonable assurance that its assets are safeguarded and controlled, its resources are managed economically and efficiently, and its operations are carried out effectively. Reports to Crown corporations are therefore a source of important information that parliamentarians can use to hold Crown corporations to account.

- 30 -

This report is available on the Office of the Auditor General of Canada website.

Please visit our Media Room for more information.