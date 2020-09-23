Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Office of Governor of State of North C : Governor Roy Cooper Comment on Possible Drilling Moratorium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

RALEIGH: As we await confirmation that President Trump will extend the offshore drilling moratorium to North Carolina's waters, as stated in a news release issued by Senator Thom Tillis, Governor Roy Cooper offered the following comment:

It's good the President finally appears to have listened to the bipartisan voices of North Carolinians who for years have been fighting this administration to stop oil drilling off our coast. I will stay vigilant and ready to resume the fight in the event the federal government makes any move toward offshore drilling.

Governor Cooper has repeatedly called on President Trump to protect the North Carolina coast and economy from the dangers of drilling and oil exploration. Read Governor Cooper's September 15, 2020 letter to President Trump.

###

Disclaimer

The Office of the Governor of the State of North Carolina published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 21:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pTesla could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
RE
05:52pTesla's Nevada lithium plan faces stark obstacles on path to production
RE
05:49pOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NORTH C : Governor Roy Cooper Comment on Possible Drilling Moratorium
PU
05:46pCorporate groups cheer, investors cry foul as U.S. tightens shareholder rights rules
RE
05:38pCanada will spend big to combat coronavirus, saying now is not the time for austerity
RE
05:38pIMF official warns coronavirus will weigh on some economies for years
RE
05:37pGoodRx shares jump 40% in Nasdaq debut after $1 billion IPO
RE
05:36pHead of fda vaccine advisory committee steps aside over role in moderna trial -spokeswoman
RE
05:29pWorld Bank's IFC adopts new climate rules to deter lenders from backing coal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's stock loses charge after Musk's battery pitch
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : TSMC warns China-U.S. deleveraging will drive up costs
4AC IMMUNE SA : AC Immune Reports Top Line Results from TAURIEL Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Semorinemab in Early A..
5NEOEN : NEOEN : H1 2020 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group