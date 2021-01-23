Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevent : Notice of Cancellation and Intent to Repost Select Fiscal Year 2021 Solicitations

OJJDP has cancelled the seven solicitations listed below due to a technical issue in JustGrants. OJJDP is working on the issue and intends to repost these solicitations as soon as it is resolved. Applicants who have already applied will be notified of the issue and invited to reapply. Attachments Original document

