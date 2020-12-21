Office of President of Islamic Republic of : President Ghani Chairs meeting on Agricultural Products and Market

President Ashraf Ghani presided over a meeting on the market for the country's agriculture products today evening at the Presidential Palace.

Officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Finance and other relevant institutions discussed issues pertaining to marketing and establishment of an agricultural complex in four zones of the country for processing and exporting fresh and dried fruits.

President Ghani underlined to work with private sector aimed to increase Afghan agricultural products.He termed United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia decent market for agriculture products. He as well as stressed the establishment of a database to determine the export and import level of the country.

President Ghani termed water management and export standards valuable stating that government should work in this regard with the private sector.