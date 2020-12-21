Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Office of President of Islamic Republic of : President Ghani Chairs meeting on Agricultural Products and Market

12/21/2020 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

President Ashraf Ghani presided over a meeting on the market for the country's agriculture products today evening at the Presidential Palace.

Officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Finance and other relevant institutions discussed issues pertaining to marketing and establishment of an agricultural complex in four zones of the country for processing and exporting fresh and dried fruits.

President Ghani underlined to work with private sector aimed to increase Afghan agricultural products.He termed United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia decent market for agriculture products. He as well as stressed the establishment of a database to determine the export and import level of the country.

President Ghani termed water management and export standards valuable stating that government should work in this regard with the private sector.

Disclaimer

Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 20 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 05:04:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43aCopper slips below $8,000 after sharp rally, firm dollar weighs
RE
12:41aSoftBank-backed face-scan firm rebrands U.S. unit to add distance after blacklisting - sources
RE
12:25aOil prices skid as new coronavirus strain fuels demand concerns
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani Chairs meeting on Agricultural Products and Market
PU
12/20Australia scrambles to track a Christmas coronavirus outbreak
RE
12/20Lockheed Martin inks $4.4 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
RE
12/20Amazon shuts New Jersey facility till Dec. 26 on virus spike among workers
RE
12/20JGB futures rise as new virus strain lifts safe-haven demand
RE
12/20Trump signs temporary spending bill into law to avoid government shutdown - White House statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. lawmakers back $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from China's Huawei, ZTE - sources
2Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. lawmakers back $15 billion in airline payroll assistance
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : on Contract for 10 More Years of Singapore F-15 Services Support
5Sterling drops 0.82% after Britain tightens coronavirus restrictions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ