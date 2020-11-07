Office of President of Islamic Republic of : President Ghani chaired a meeting to discuss World Bank stimulus...

Log in
President Ghani chaired a meeting to discuss World Bank stimulus...

11/07/2020 | 05:36am EST

President Ashraf Ghani chaired an inter-governmental meeting this morning at the Presidential Palace to discuss the benchmarks for World Bank stimulus packages.
In the meeting, officials of the relevant ministries and agencies said 400 million dollars, out of 600, has been transferred to the government treasury after the government managed to meet some of the benchmarks.
They added that rest of the benchmarks will be implemented by November 15 that will result in transfer of further 200 million dollars to the government treasury.
President Ghani praised the performance of the relevant offices and said additional efforts need to be undertaken to expedite reforms and prevent bureaucracy across the government apparatus.
The President stressed the government is determined to establishing reforms in systems to ensure better public service delivery and to deliver on our commitments with the international community

Disclaimer

Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 10:35:08 UTC
