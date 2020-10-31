Office of President of Islamic Republic of : President Ghani discusses national budget draft for fiscal year 1400

President Ashraf Ghani held separate meetings with various government ministries and independent agencies today at the Presidential Palace to discuss national budget draft and its components for the fiscal year 1400 Hijri Shamsi.

Officials from Administrative Office of the President, Office of Chief of Staff to the President, Office of Operation and Support of the President for National Development; ministries of Defense, Interior, Education, Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Agriculture and Irrigation, as well as Railway, and Water Affairs Regulation authorities presented their reports and plans to be incorporated in the national budget for the next fiscal year.

They exchanged views on various issues related to the budget mainly proper planning, efficiency, savings, result-based expenditures, balance and accuracy of the proposed budget to ensure improved public service delivery.

President Ashraf Ghani issued necessary instructions to the relevant offices to be taken into account in their planning before presenting the draft to the Afghan parliament.