Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met today with the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, on the margins of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Carbis Bay, United Kingdom. This was their first in-person meeting since Prime Minister Draghi's inauguration.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Draghi discussed the strong partnership between Italy and Canada, including shared values and vibrant people-to-people ties. The two leaders spoke about the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and relations with China. They also discussed the importance of working together in multilateral settings, in particular the G7, as well as strengthening economic resilience and advancing global prosperity.

Prime Minister Draghi acknowledged and thanked Prime Minister Trudeau for his apology in the House of Commons for the internment of Italian Canadians during the Second World War.

The two leaders discussed the strong trade ties between the two countries, and Prime Minister Trudeau encouraged Prime Minister Draghi to ratify the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (​CETA), in order to help unlock further economic potential for both countries.

The two leaders also spoke about their participation in the upcoming NATO Summit, and discussed their strong commitment to addressing future trans-Atlantic security threats and challenges.

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed support for Italy's leadership role as this year's President of the G20. The two leaders committed to continue working together and with other international partners to protect democratic values, address inequalities, and strengthen the rules-based international system.