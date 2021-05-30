Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 31, 2021

05/30/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre Marci Ien, and Member of Parliament for Bourassa Emmanuel Dubourg will make an announcement. Representatives from the Federation of African Canadian Economics, the Business Development Bank of Canada, Vancity, and Alterna will also attend.

The event will be streamed live on the Canada Business Facebook page and the Federation of African Canadian Economics' Facebook page.

Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government Greg Fergus will hold a media availability.

Notes for media:

  • Journalists can dial in and listen to ask questions.
  • Participant dial-in numbers:
    Local: 613-954-9003
    Toll-free: 1-866-206-0153
    Pass code: 6822783#

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA  : Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 31, 2021
PU
04:03pRenault-Nissan's south India plant staff to stay away on Monday
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD  : Factories, Services, Jobs
DJ
03:09pSen. Capito holds out hope for infrastructure deal
RE
02:18pU.s. cdc says 135,087,319 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of may 30 vs 134,418,748 individuals as of may 29
RE
02:17pU.s. cdc says 167,733,972 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of may 30 vs 167,157,043 individuals as of may 29
RE
02:17pU.s. cdc says administered 294,928,850 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of may 30 vs 293,705,050 doses administered as of may 29
RE
02:17pU.s. cdc says delivered 366,316,945 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of may 30 vs 366,314,625 doses delivered as of may 29
RE
02:16pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 591,265 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
02:16pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 33,079,543 as of yesterday vs 33,066,772 in previous report on may 29
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin rises 5.2% to $36,448
2Britain to build new flagship to promote trade
3Jobs Report Could Be Pivotal for Federal Reserve
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche
5BCE INC. : Canadian telecoms regulator's latest ruling spells 'dark period' for smaller operators

HOT NEWS