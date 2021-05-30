Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, May 31, 2021

Note: All times local

Private meetings.

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre Marci Ien, and Member of Parliament for Bourassa Emmanuel Dubourg will make an announcement. Representatives from the Federation of African Canadian Economics, the Business Development Bank of Canada, Vancity, and Alterna will also attend.

The event will be streamed live on the Canada Business Facebook page and the Federation of African Canadian Economics' Facebook page.

Note for media:

Pooled photo opportunity

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board and to the Minister of Digital Government Greg Fergus will hold a media availability.

Notes for media:

Journalists can dial in and listen to ask questions.

Participant dial-in numbers:

Local: 613-954-9003

Toll-free: 1-866-206-0153

Pass code: 6822783#

The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.