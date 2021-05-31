Log in
Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

05/31/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.

11:30 a.m The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)'s Annual Conference to discuss creating jobs, building back better in our communities, and making housing more affordable for the middle class.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage of remarks for FCM-accredited media.
  • For accreditation, please contact media@fcm.ca.

2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

Disclaimer

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
