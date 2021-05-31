Office of Prime Minister of Canada : Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:30 a.m The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)'s Annual Conference to discuss creating jobs, building back better in our communities, and making housing more affordable for the middle class.
Notes for media:
-
Open coverage of remarks for FCM-accredited media.
-
For accreditation, please contact media@fcm.ca.
2:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
