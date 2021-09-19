Office of Traffic Safety, Safety Center Hosts “Superheroes” Day Full of Biking, Walking Safety Activities

As part of California’s Pedestrian Safety Month, children of all ages spent “Superheroes” day at Safetyville USA learning how to “share the road” through a variety of bicycle and pedestrian safety activities.

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and Safety Center Incorporated partnered to encourage the young “traffic safety superheroes” to dress up in capes and masks as they participated in bicycle and pedestrian obstacle courses that put their safety skills to the test. Participants also learned how to use the correct signs and signals while on a bike and walking, the “ABCs” of bike repair (air, brakes, and chain), decorated helmets, and stopped by the tip card coloring station and “go safely” photo booth.

“Instilling safe biking and walking behaviors at a young age is critical to keeping children safe when they are outside with friends or walking to and from school,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “We are proud to partner with Safety Center to host a hands-on event for children that can help them at the start of the school year.”

“Empowering children to be safety superheroes is more than just telling them what to do or what not to do,” said Jenny Mensch, Safety Center Community Programs Manager. “Children need the opportunity to practice putting their safety knowledge and skills into action and develop confidence in their ability to make safe choices.”

Today’s event coincides with the launch of a new OTS education campaign encouraging everyone – bicyclists, drivers, and pedestrians – to “share the road, share the responsibility” by looking out for one another.

As part of the campaign, the OTS introduced a series of safety messages Sept. 13 at transit stops, shopping centers and on bus wraps. Video public service announcements will air on social media, audio versions on radio including station DJ reads, and through website banners and the Waze app starting Sept. 20.

The goal is to raise awareness about the dangers bicyclists and pedestrians face on the road, and the actions required to keep everyone on the road safe.

About California Office of Traffic Safety

The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) administers traffic safety grants that deliver innovative programs and help to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries on California roads. The OTS grant programs identify and address a variety of behavioral issues that impact traffic safety such as alcohol and drug-impaired driving, distracted driving, occupant protection, and bicycle and pedestrian safety. To learn more about the OTS, visit ots.ca.gov and gosafelyca.org. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @OTS_CA and @GoSafelyCA, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaliforniaOTS and www.facebook.com/GoSafelyCA.

About Safety Center Incorporated

Safety Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded in 1934 whose mission is to reduce injuries and save lives by empowering our community to make positive life-changing decisions. We accomplish this mission by promoting lifelong safety and health through a variety of community and professional programs. Our programs help people of all ages learn to live safe, healthy and productive lives. To learn more about our programs, visit https://safetycenter.org/. Follow us on social media @SafetyCenterInc and @SafetyvilleUSA.

