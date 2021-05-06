Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Office space provider Workspace sees occupancy level returning this fiscal year

05/06/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Office space provider Workspace Group said on Thursday it expects a recovery in occupancy levels in the current financial year as coronavirus-related restrictions ease in the UK and financial capital London opens up for business.

Office space providers are gradually recovering after work-from-home policies and the economic fallout from the pandemic hurt their margins as costs surge and customers default on rent payments.

Workspace, which owns and manages 4 million square feet of business space in London, said occupancy at its centres was at 20% of pre-pandemic levels by end-March and 30% by end-April.

"Despite the government lockdown, new customer demand picked up strongly through the fourth quarter, with average monthly enquiries of 910 and average monthly lettings of 111," the company said in a business update.

Workspace said cash collection has continued to be robust, with the company receiving 92% of rent due for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and 84% for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Shares of the FTSE Midcap component rose more than 2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aAnglo American investors approve spin-off of S. African thermal coal
RE
03:38aMelrose warns chip shortage to hit auto business after strong recovery
RE
03:38aSouth African miner Sibanye-Stillwater posts 78% profit jump
RE
03:32aOffice space provider Workspace sees occupancy level returning this fiscal year
RE
03:30aSouth Africa's rand steadies ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
03:30aWest must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says
RE
03:27aSouth African miner Gold Fields' first-quarter output edges higher
RE
03:26aBritain's Next raises profit forecast for second time in two months
RE
03:24aAB InBev CEO Brito to step down, North America chief to step in
RE
03:22aMalaysia's central bank keeps key rate steady as new virus cases surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July
2U.S. court authorizes IRS to seek identities of taxpayers who have used cryptocurrency
3CRESCO LABS INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources
4World shares resilient, drugmakers hit by Biden's move on vaccines
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sources

HOT NEWS