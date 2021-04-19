Official Foreign Reserves for March 2021

Foreign Reserves Statistics for March 2021
Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) declined at the end of March 2021 by $6.7 million to $685.7 million, equivalent to 11.7 month of imports. This stemmed from an increase in transfers for large import payments. However, foreign reserves rose substantially over the year by $228.2 million. This was mainly attributed to receipts of budget support, official grants and remittances.
OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
(millions of pa'anga)
|
|
Level
|
Changes
|
Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months)
|
|
Month
|
12 Months
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Oct
|
489.3
|
-1.5
|
32.0
|
7.5
|
Nov
|
489.5
|
0.2
|
20.8
|
7.4
|
Dec
|
487.4
|
-2.1
|
8.9
|
7.4
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
482.9
|
-4.5
|
4.0
|
7.4
|
Feb
|
479.8
|
-3.1
|
6.3
|
7.4
|
Mar
|
457.5
|
-22.3
|
-7.5
|
7.1
|
Apr
|
475.1
|
17.6
|
10.9
|
7.7
|
May
|
489.6
|
14.5
|
21.3
|
8.2
|
Jun
|
543.8
|
54.2
|
59.5
|
9.2
|
Jul
|
555.9
|
12.1
|
63.0
|
9.6
|
Aug
|
556.1
|
0.1
|
64.3
|
9.7
|
Sep
|
576.5
|
20.4
|
85.7
|
10.1
|
Oct
|
581.6
|
5.1
|
92.3
|
9.8
|
Nov
|
590.2
|
8.7
|
100.7
|
10.1
|
Dec
|
675.6
|
85.4
|
188.2
|
11.7
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
705.3
|
29.7
|
222.4
|
12.0
|
Feb
|
692.4
|
12.9
|
212.6
|
11.7
|
Mar
|
685.7
|
-6.7
|
228.2
|
11.7
|
|
Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga
