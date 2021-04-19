Official Foreign Reserves for March 2021

Category: Financial Statistics Last Updated: 19 April 2021

Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) declined at the end of March 2021 by $6.7 million to $685.7 million, equivalent to 11.7 month of imports. This stemmed from an increase in transfers for large import payments. However, foreign reserves rose substantially over the year by $228.2 million. This was mainly attributed to receipts of budget support, official grants and remittances.

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES

(millions of pa'anga)

Level Changes Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months) Month 12 Months 2019 Oct 489.3 -1.5 32.0 7.5 Nov 489.5 0.2 20.8 7.4 Dec 487.4 -2.1 8.9 7.4 2020 Jan 482.9 -4.5 4.0 7.4 Feb 479.8 -3.1 6.3 7.4 Mar 457.5 -22.3 -7.5 7.1 Apr 475.1 17.6 10.9 7.7 May 489.6 14.5 21.3 8.2 Jun 543.8 54.2 59.5 9.2 Jul 555.9 12.1 63.0 9.6 Aug 556.1 0.1 64.3 9.7 Sep 576.5 20.4 85.7 10.1 Oct 581.6 5.1 92.3 9.8 Nov 590.2 8.7 100.7 10.1 Dec 675.6 85.4 188.2 11.7 2021 Jan 705.3 29.7 222.4 12.0 Feb 692.4 12.9 212.6 11.7 Mar 685.7 -6.7 228.2 11.7 Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga





