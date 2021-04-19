Log in
Official Foreign Reserves for March 2021

04/19/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
Foreign Reserves Statistics for March 2021

Category: Financial Statistics Last Updated: 19 April 2021

Official foreign reserves held by the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) declined at the end of March 2021 by $6.7 million to $685.7 million, equivalent to 11.7 month of imports. This stemmed from an increase in transfers for large import payments. However, foreign reserves rose substantially over the year by $228.2 million. This was mainly attributed to receipts of budget support, official grants and remittances.

OFFICIAL FOREIGN RESERVES
(millions of pa'anga)

Level
Changes
Ration of official foreign reserves to imports (months)
Month
12 Months
2019
Oct
489.3
-1.5
32.0
7.5
Nov
489.5
0.2
20.8
7.4
Dec
487.4
-2.1
8.9
7.4
2020
Jan
482.9
-4.5
4.0
7.4
Feb
479.8
-3.1
6.3
7.4
Mar
457.5
-22.3
-7.5
7.1
Apr
475.1
17.6
10.9
7.7
May
489.6
14.5
21.3
8.2
Jun
543.8
54.2
59.5
9.2
Jul
555.9
12.1
63.0
9.6
Aug
556.1
0.1
64.3
9.7
Sep
576.5
20.4
85.7
10.1
Oct
581.6
5.1
92.3
9.8
Nov
590.2
8.7
100.7
10.1
Dec
675.6
85.4
188.2
11.7
2021
Jan
705.3
29.7
222.4
12.0
Feb
692.4
12.9
212.6
11.7
Mar
685.7
-6.7
228.2
11.7
Source: National Reserve Bank of Tonga


Disclaimer

National Reserve Bank of Tonga published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
