The Department of Finance Canada announced today that Canada's official international reserves decreased by an amount equivalent to US$2,213 million during January to US$104,402 million. This was driven by reserves management funding operations (-US$924 million)Footnote 1 and a net loss in investments (-US$1,289 million).Footnote 2

Details on the level and composition of Canada's reserves as of January 31, 2022, as well as the major factors underlying the change in reserves, are provided below. All figures are in millions of US dollars unless otherwise noted.



Foreign currency reserves Amount

Millions of US dollars Securities 73,241 Deposits 2,854 Total securities and deposits (liquid reserves): 76,095 Gold 0 Special drawing rights (SDRs) 23,863 Reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 4,444 Total: January 31, 2022 104,402 December 31, 2021 106,615 Net change: -2,213 Table 1Foreign currency reserves



Details on deposits Amount

Millions of US dollars Other central banks/Bank for International Settlements 2,854 Banks headquartered in Canada 0 Of which: located abroad 0 Banks headquartered abroad 0 Of which: located in Canada 0 Total: 2,854 Table 2Details on deposits



Details of net change Amount

Millions of US dollars Reserves management operations Footnote 1 -924 Gains and losses on gold sales 0 Net investment gains and losses: Footnote 3 Return on investments -859 Foreign currency debt charges -97 Footnote 4 Revaluation effects -333 Net government operations Footnote 5 0 Official intervention 0 Other transactions 0 Net change: -2,213 Table 3Details of net change



Currency composition of deposits and securities Amount

Millions of US dollars US dollar 52,841 Euro 11,378 Pound sterling 6,690 Yen 5,186 Total: 76,095 Table 4Currency composition of deposits and securities



Predetermined short-term drains on foreign currency reserves (nominal value)

Millions of US dollars 0 to 1 month 1 to 3 months 3 to 12 months Total Foreign currency securities: Footnote 6 Principal -3,097 -1,620 -6,817 -11,534 Interest -23 -129 -577 -728 Aggregate short forward positions in foreign currencies vis-à-vis Canadian dollar 0 0 0 0 Aggregate long forward positions in foreign currencies vis-à-vis Canadian dollar 0 0 0 0 Total net drains: -3,120 -1,749 -7,393 -12,262 Table 5Predetermined short-term drains on foreign currency reserves (nominal value)Millions of US dollars



Additional information (nominal value) Amount

Millions of US dollars Undrawn, unconditional credit lines with banks headquartered outside Canada 0 Securities lent under repurchase agreements Footnote 7 0 Securities held under repurchase agreements Footnote 8 1,795 Financial derivatives assets (net, marked to market): Forwards 12 Swaps -857 Table 6Additional information (nominal value)

Footnote 1

Net change in securities and deposits resulting from foreign currency funding activities of the government. Foreign reserves are managed under an asset-liability matching framework. Therefore, when a foreign currency liability matures, assets are used to repay the principal, leading to a decrease in reserves. During January, a global bond of US$3,000 million matured. In addition, Canada bills decreased by US$162 million to a level of outstanding bills of US$3,792 million. An equivalent of US$2,369 million in cross-currency swaps was raised while US$132 million in cross-currency swaps matured during the month.

Footnote 2

Net investment gains and losses include return on investments, foreign currency debt charges and revaluation effects.

Footnote 3

"Return on investments" comprises US$60 million of interest earned on investments and a US$919 million decrease in the market value of securities.

Footnote 4

"Revaluation effects" reflect changes in the market value of reserve assets resulting from movements in exchange rates. In January, the revaluation effect was mainly due to the depreciation of the euro and the pound sterling.

Footnote 5

"Net government operations" are the net purchases of foreign currency for government foreign exchange requirements and for additions to reserves.

Footnote 6

"Foreign currency securities" include maturities of foreign currency debt, cross-currency swap payments and an estimate of interest payments on foreign currency liabilities.

Footnote 7

"Securities lent under repurchase agreements" are included in total reserves. Collateral provided in securities lending transactions is not included in total reserves.

Footnote 8

Cash invested under repurchase agreements is included in total reserves. Collateral provided in securities lending transactions is not included in total reserves.

Official international reserves (10-year synopsis)

Millions of US dollars Date US dollars Other currencies Gold SDRs IMF position Total January 31, 2022 52,841 23,254 0 23,863 4,444 104,402 December 31, 2021 55,378 22,771 0 23,997 4,469 106,615 November 30, 2021 52,102 23,034 0 24,018 4,473 103,627 October 29, 2021 51,726 23,746 0 24,267 4,430 104,169 September 29, 2021 53,264 24,671 0 23,910 4,425 106,270 August 31, 2021 52,526 25,435 0 24,091 4,487 106,539 July 30, 2021 51,555 25,458 0 8,685 4,501 90,199 June 30, 2021 50,835 25,103 0 8,670 4,445 89,053 May 31, 2021 50,458 25,591 0 8,774 4,382 89,205 April 30, 2021 45,429 25,580 0 8,739 4,489 84,237 March 31, 2021 44,708 25,545 0 8,625 4,497 83,375 February 26, 2021 46,707 26,210 0 8,760 4,648 86,325 January 29, 2021 49,007 26,666 0 8,781 4,653 89,107 December 31, 2021 55,378 22,771 0 23,997 4,469 106,615 December 31, 2020 49,236 27,584 0 8,886 4,722 90,428 December 31, 2019 48,646 24,967 0 8,527 3,157 85,297 December 31, 2018 49,090 24,189 0 7,941 2,706 83,926 December 29, 2017 51,343 25,308 0 7,975 1,999 86,625 December 30, 2016 52,496 20,453 0 7,578 2,191 82,718 December 31, 2015 48,229 20,848 58 7,899 2,719 79,753 December 31, 2014 43,756 19,000 116 8,164 3,664 74,700 December 31, 2013 39,514 18,916 115 8,675 4,717 71,937 December 31, 2012 35,622 19,621 181 8,754 4,368 68,546 December 30, 2011 32,826 19,985 167 8,966 3,875 65,819 Table 7Official international reserves (10-year synopsis)Millions of US dollars

The next release is March 3, 2022 (covering the period of February 2022).

For further information on the Exchange Fund Account, please consult the Report on the Management of Canada's Official International Reserves-April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021.

