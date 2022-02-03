|
Official International Reserves
The Department of Finance Canada announced today that Canada's official international reserves decreased by an amount equivalent to US$2,213 million during January to US$104,402 million. This was driven by reserves management funding operations (-US$924 million)Footnote 1 and a net loss in investments (-US$1,289 million).Footnote 2
Details on the level and composition of Canada's reserves as of January 31, 2022, as well as the major factors underlying the change in reserves, are provided below. All figures are in millions of US dollars unless otherwise noted.
Table 1
Foreign currency reserves
|
|
Amount
Millions of US dollars
|
Securities
|
73,241
|
Deposits
|
2,854
|
Total securities and deposits (liquid reserves):
|
76,095
|
Gold
|
0
|
Special drawing rights (SDRs)
|
23,863
|
Reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
|
4,444
|
Total:
|
|
January 31, 2022
|
104,402
|
December 31, 2021
|
106,615
|
Net change:
|
-2,213
Table 2
Details on deposits
|
|
Amount
Millions of US dollars
|
Other central banks/Bank for International Settlements
|
2,854
|
Banks headquartered in Canada
|
0
|
Of which: located abroad
|
0
|
Banks headquartered abroad
|
0
|
Of which: located in Canada
|
0
|
Total:
|
2,854
Table 3
Details of net change
|
|
Amount
Millions of US dollars
|
Reserves management operationsFootnote 1
|
-924
|
Gains and losses on gold sales
|
0
|
Net investment gains and losses:
|
|
|
-859
|
Foreign currency debt charges
|
-97
|
|
-333
|
Net government operationsFootnote 5
|
0
|
Official intervention
|
0
|
Other transactions
|
0
|
Net change:
|
-2,213
Table 4
Currency composition of deposits and securities
|
|
Amount
Millions of US dollars
|
US dollar
|
52,841
|
Euro
|
11,378
|
Pound sterling
|
6,690
|
Yen
|
5,186
|
Total:
|
76,095
Table 5
Predetermined short-term drains on foreign currency reserves (nominal value)
Millions of US dollars
|
|
0 to 1 month
|
1 to 3 months
|
3 to 12 months
|
Total
|
Foreign currency securities:Footnote 6
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
-3,097
|
-1,620
|
-6,817
|
-11,534
|
Interest
|
-23
|
-129
|
-577
|
-728
|
Aggregate short forward positions in foreign currencies vis-à-vis Canadian dollar
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Aggregate long forward positions in foreign currencies vis-à-vis Canadian dollar
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total net drains:
|
-3,120
|
-1,749
|
-7,393
|
-12,262
Footnotes
Table 6
Additional information (nominal value)
|
|
Amount
Millions of US dollars
|
Undrawn, unconditional credit lines with banks headquartered outside Canada
|
0
|
Securities lent under repurchase agreementsFootnote 7
|
0
|
Securities held under repurchase agreementsFootnote 8
|
1,795
|
Financial derivatives assets (net, marked to market):
|
|
Forwards
|
12
|
Swaps
|
-857
Footnote 1
Net change in securities and deposits resulting from foreign currency funding activities of the government. Foreign reserves are managed under an asset-liability matching framework. Therefore, when a foreign currency liability matures, assets are used to repay the principal, leading to a decrease in reserves. During January, a global bond of US$3,000 million matured. In addition, Canada bills decreased by US$162 million to a level of outstanding bills of US$3,792 million. An equivalent of US$2,369 million in cross-currency swaps was raised while US$132 million in cross-currency swaps matured during the month.
Footnote 2
Net investment gains and losses include return on investments, foreign currency debt charges and revaluation effects.
Footnote 3
"Return on investments" comprises US$60 million of interest earned on investments and a US$919 million decrease in the market value of securities.
Footnote 4
"Revaluation effects" reflect changes in the market value of reserve assets resulting from movements in exchange rates. In January, the revaluation effect was mainly due to the depreciation of the euro and the pound sterling.
Footnote 5
"Net government operations" are the net purchases of foreign currency for government foreign exchange requirements and for additions to reserves.
Footnote 6
"Foreign currency securities" include maturities of foreign currency debt, cross-currency swap payments and an estimate of interest payments on foreign currency liabilities.
Footnote 7
"Securities lent under repurchase agreements" are included in total reserves. Collateral provided in securities lending transactions is not included in total reserves.
Footnote 8
Cash invested under repurchase agreements is included in total reserves. Collateral provided in securities lending transactions is not included in total reserves.
Future release dates
Table 7
Official international reserves (10-year synopsis)
Millions of US dollars
|
Date
|
US dollars
|
Other currencies
|
Gold
|
SDRs
|
IMF position
|
Total
|
January 31, 2022
|
52,841
|
23,254
|
0
|
23,863
|
4,444
|
104,402
|
December 31, 2021
|
55,378
|
22,771
|
0
|
23,997
|
4,469
|
106,615
|
November 30, 2021
|
52,102
|
23,034
|
0
|
24,018
|
4,473
|
103,627
|
October 29, 2021
|
51,726
|
23,746
|
0
|
24,267
|
4,430
|
104,169
|
September 29, 2021
|
53,264
|
24,671
|
0
|
23,910
|
4,425
|
106,270
|
August 31, 2021
|
52,526
|
25,435
|
0
|
24,091
|
4,487
|
106,539
|
July 30, 2021
|
51,555
|
25,458
|
0
|
8,685
|
4,501
|
90,199
|
June 30, 2021
|
50,835
|
25,103
|
0
|
8,670
|
4,445
|
89,053
|
May 31, 2021
|
50,458
|
25,591
|
0
|
8,774
|
4,382
|
89,205
|
April 30, 2021
|
45,429
|
25,580
|
0
|
8,739
|
4,489
|
84,237
|
March 31, 2021
|
44,708
|
25,545
|
0
|
8,625
|
4,497
|
83,375
|
February 26, 2021
|
46,707
|
26,210
|
0
|
8,760
|
4,648
|
86,325
|
January 29, 2021
|
49,007
|
26,666
|
0
|
8,781
|
4,653
|
89,107
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
55,378
|
22,771
|
0
|
23,997
|
4,469
|
106,615
|
December 31, 2020
|
49,236
|
27,584
|
0
|
8,886
|
4,722
|
90,428
|
December 31, 2019
|
48,646
|
24,967
|
0
|
8,527
|
3,157
|
85,297
|
December 31, 2018
|
49,090
|
24,189
|
0
|
7,941
|
2,706
|
83,926
|
December 29, 2017
|
51,343
|
25,308
|
0
|
7,975
|
1,999
|
86,625
|
December 30, 2016
|
52,496
|
20,453
|
0
|
7,578
|
2,191
|
82,718
|
December 31, 2015
|
48,229
|
20,848
|
58
|
7,899
|
2,719
|
79,753
|
December 31, 2014
|
43,756
|
19,000
|
116
|
8,164
|
3,664
|
74,700
|
December 31, 2013
|
39,514
|
18,916
|
115
|
8,675
|
4,717
|
71,937
|
December 31, 2012
|
35,622
|
19,621
|
181
|
8,754
|
4,368
|
68,546
|
December 30, 2011
|
32,826
|
19,985
|
167
|
8,966
|
3,875
|
65,819
The next release is March 3, 2022 (covering the period of February 2022).
For further information on the Exchange Fund Account, please consult the Report on the Management of Canada's Official International Reserves-April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021.
|
|