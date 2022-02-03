Log in
Official International Reserves

02/03/2022 | 08:41am EST
- All 2022 Official International Reserves -

The Department of Finance Canada announced today that Canada's official international reserves decreased by an amount equivalent to US$2,213 million during January to US$104,402 million. This was driven by reserves management funding operations (-US$924 million)Footnote 1 and a net loss in investments (-US$1,289 million).Footnote 2

Details on the level and composition of Canada's reserves as of January 31, 2022, as well as the major factors underlying the change in reserves, are provided below. All figures are in millions of US dollars unless otherwise noted.

Table 1
Foreign currency reserves
Amount
Millions of US dollars
Securities 73,241
Deposits 2,854
Total securities and deposits (liquid reserves): 76,095
Gold 0
Special drawing rights (SDRs) 23,863
Reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 4,444
Total:
January 31, 2022
104,402
December 31, 2021
106,615
Net change: -2,213
Table 2
Details on deposits
Amount
Millions of US dollars
Other central banks/Bank for International Settlements 2,854
Banks headquartered in Canada 0
Of which: located abroad
0
Banks headquartered abroad 0
Of which: located in Canada
0
Total: 2,854
Table 3
Details of net change
Amount
Millions of US dollars
Reserves management operationsFootnote 1 -924
Gains and losses on gold sales 0
Net investment gains and losses:
Return on investmentsFootnote 3
-859
Foreign currency debt charges
-97
Revaluation effectsFootnote 4
-333
Net government operationsFootnote 5 0
Official intervention 0
Other transactions 0
Net change: -2,213
Table 4
Currency composition of deposits and securities
Amount
Millions of US dollars
US dollar 52,841
Euro 11,378
Pound sterling 6,690
Yen 5,186
Total: 76,095
Table 5
Predetermined short-term drains on foreign currency reserves (nominal value)
Millions of US dollars
0 to 1 month 1 to 3 months 3 to 12 months Total
Foreign currency securities:Footnote 6
Principal
-3,097 -1,620 -6,817 -11,534
Interest
-23 -129 -577 -728
Aggregate short forward positions in foreign currencies vis-à-vis Canadian dollar 0 0 0 0
Aggregate long forward positions in foreign currencies vis-à-vis Canadian dollar 0 0 0 0
Total net drains: -3,120 -1,749 -7,393 -12,262
Table 6
Additional information (nominal value)
Amount
Millions of US dollars
Undrawn, unconditional credit lines with banks headquartered outside Canada 0
Securities lent under repurchase agreementsFootnote 7 0
Securities held under repurchase agreementsFootnote 8 1,795
Financial derivatives assets (net, marked to market):
Forwards
12
Swaps
-857
Footnotes Footnote 1

Net change in securities and deposits resulting from foreign currency funding activities of the government. Foreign reserves are managed under an asset-liability matching framework. Therefore, when a foreign currency liability matures, assets are used to repay the principal, leading to a decrease in reserves. During January, a global bond of US$3,000 million matured. In addition, Canada bills decreased by US$162 million to a level of outstanding bills of US$3,792 million. An equivalent of US$2,369 million in cross-currency swaps was raised while US$132 million in cross-currency swaps matured during the month.

Return to footnote 1referrer

Footnote 2

Net investment gains and losses include return on investments, foreign currency debt charges and revaluation effects.

Return to footnote 2referrer

Footnote 3

"Return on investments" comprises US$60 million of interest earned on investments and a US$919 million decrease in the market value of securities.

Return to footnote 3referrer

Footnote 4

"Revaluation effects" reflect changes in the market value of reserve assets resulting from movements in exchange rates. In January, the revaluation effect was mainly due to the depreciation of the euro and the pound sterling.

Return to footnote 4referrer

Footnote 5

"Net government operations" are the net purchases of foreign currency for government foreign exchange requirements and for additions to reserves.

Return to footnote 5referrer

Footnote 6

"Foreign currency securities" include maturities of foreign currency debt, cross-currency swap payments and an estimate of interest payments on foreign currency liabilities.

Return to footnote 6referrer

Footnote 7

"Securities lent under repurchase agreements" are included in total reserves. Collateral provided in securities lending transactions is not included in total reserves.

Return to footnote 7referrer

Footnote 8

Cash invested under repurchase agreements is included in total reserves. Collateral provided in securities lending transactions is not included in total reserves.

Return to footnote 8referrer

Table 7
Official international reserves (10-year synopsis)
Millions of US dollars
Date US dollars Other currencies Gold SDRs IMF position Total
January 31, 2022 52,841 23,254 0 23,863 4,444 104,402
December 31, 2021 55,378 22,771 0 23,997 4,469 106,615
November 30, 2021 52,102 23,034 0 24,018 4,473 103,627
October 29, 2021 51,726 23,746 0 24,267 4,430 104,169
September 29, 2021 53,264 24,671 0 23,910 4,425 106,270
August 31, 2021 52,526 25,435 0 24,091 4,487 106,539
July 30, 2021 51,555 25,458 0 8,685 4,501 90,199
June 30, 2021 50,835 25,103 0 8,670 4,445 89,053
May 31, 2021 50,458 25,591 0 8,774 4,382 89,205
April 30, 2021 45,429 25,580 0 8,739 4,489 84,237
March 31, 2021 44,708 25,545 0 8,625 4,497 83,375
February 26, 2021 46,707 26,210 0 8,760 4,648 86,325
January 29, 2021 49,007 26,666 0 8,781 4,653 89,107
December 31, 2021 55,378 22,771 0 23,997 4,469 106,615
December 31, 2020 49,236 27,584 0 8,886 4,722 90,428
December 31, 2019 48,646 24,967 0 8,527 3,157 85,297
December 31, 2018 49,090 24,189 0 7,941 2,706 83,926
December 29, 2017 51,343 25,308 0 7,975 1,999 86,625
December 30, 2016 52,496 20,453 0 7,578 2,191 82,718
December 31, 2015 48,229 20,848 58 7,899 2,719 79,753
December 31, 2014 43,756 19,000 116 8,164 3,664 74,700
December 31, 2013 39,514 18,916 115 8,675 4,717 71,937
December 31, 2012 35,622 19,621 181 8,754 4,368 68,546
December 30, 2011 32,826 19,985 167 8,966 3,875 65,819
Future release dates

The next release is March 3, 2022 (covering the period of February 2022).

For further information on the Exchange Fund Account, please consult the Report on the Management of Canada's Official International Reserves-April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021.

Contacts For further information, media may contact:

Media Relations
Department of Finance Canada
mediare@fin.gc.ca
613-369-4000

Disclaimer

Department of Finance of Canada published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 13:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
