Official Reserve Assets December 2021 Remained High

No. 24/4/DKom



Indonesia's official reserve assets remained high at USD144.9 billion as of end-December 2021, despite lower than USD145.9 billion as of end-November 2021. The decline of official reserve assets in December 2021 was influenced, amongst others, by the need of government's external debt payment.

The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 8.0 months of imports or 7.8 months of imports and servicing government's external debt, and well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports. Bank Indonesia considers that the official reserve assets position was able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability.

Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to stimulate economic recovery.

Jakarta, 7January 2022Head of Communication DepartmentExecutive Director