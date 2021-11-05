Official Reserve Assets October 2021 Remained High

Indonesia's official reserve assets remained highat USD145.5billion as of end-October 2021,despite lower thanUSD146.9billion as of end-September 2021. The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 8.5months of imports or 8.3 months of imports and servicing government's external debt, and well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports. Bank Indonesia considers that the official reserve assets position was able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability.

The decline ofofficial reserve assetsin October 2021 wasinfluenced, among others, by the government's external debt payment. Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responsesto stimulate economic recovery.

Jakarta, 5th November 2021

Head of Communication Department

Erwin Haryono

Executive Director