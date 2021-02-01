Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, January 2021

Methodological comments:
Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)
|
Period
|
Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble
|
to US Dollar
|
to Euro
|
to 100 Russian Rubles
|
January
|
2.5669
|
3.1249
|
3.4617
Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)
|
Period
|
Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble
|
to US Dollar
|
to Euro
|
to 100 Russian Rubles
|
January
|
2.5697
|
3.1348
|
3.4640
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 'Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
Disclaimer
National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:47:02 UTC.