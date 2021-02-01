Log in
Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against foreign currencies, January 2021

02/01/2021
Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the geometric mean)

Period Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble
to US Dollar to Euro to 100 Russian Rubles
January 2.5669 3.1249 3.4617

Exchange rate indices of the belarusian ruble against foreign currencies (calculated as the arithmetical mean)

Period Official average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble
to US Dollar to Euro to 100 Russian Rubles
January 2.5697 3.1348 3.4640
Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 'Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
