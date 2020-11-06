Log in
Official visit of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to Palestine

11/06/2020 | 05:07am EST

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban paid an official visit to Palestine on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Romanian official had meetings with President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

The agenda of the discussions included a review of the current status of bilateral relations and Romania -Palestine cooperation prospects as well as comprehensive discussions regarding the state of the Peace Process in the Middle East, taking into account the recent developments in the region.

During the meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas, the Romanian Prime Minister highlighted the importance that our country attaches to the Romanian-Palestinian relationship, as well as the Romanian authorities' readiness and desire to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in multiple areas. The historical friendship between Romania and Palestine provides a solid foundation in this regard.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban encouraged the involvement of the Palestinian authorities in the dialogue with the Israeli party, as a first step towards unblocking the negotiation process. In this regard, the Prime Minister highlighted Romania's readiness to actively support efforts aimed at resuming dialogue between the parties. President Abbas voiced appreciation for Romania's balanced and fair position in this respect.

The discussions with Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh occasioned a review of the Romanian-Palestinian bilateral relations, with an emphasis on ways to develop them, in various sectoral areas of common interest, such as education, health or the economy, in this respect, the two officials reconfirming the decision to hold the fourth session of the Romanian-Palestinian Intergovernmental Committee during 2021, in Ramallah.

During the talks, the two Heads of government also exchanged views on the global epidemiological situation and agreed on the importance of international solidarity and global cooperation projects.

The meeting also provided the opportunity of a wide-ranging exchange of views on regional and international developments of interest for both parties, with a focus on the Middle East Peace Process. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reiterated our country's constant support for the two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, to coexist in peace and security, emphasizing the need for direct dialogue between parties.

The Romanian Prime Minister reiterated our country's offer of support for the efforts to resume the Israeli-Palestinian dialogue, reminding that any positive approach and development directed towards unblocking the Peace Process are for the benefit of both parties.

At the same time, the Romanian Prime Minister underlined the importance of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) for supporting Palestinian refugees and ensuring their human development, in this context, he mentioned Romania's contribution to the Agency's activities in 2020.

The Romanian Prime Minister also recalled the constant support that Romania has extended to the deepening of the EU -Palestine relations and the signing of an EU-Palestine Association Agreement.

During his visit to Ramallah, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, accompanied by his Palestinian counterpart, laid a wreath at the Yasser Arafat Mausoleum.

Disclaimer

Government of Romania published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:06:21 UTC
