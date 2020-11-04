Official visit of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to the State of Israel

During his official visit to the State of Israel, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had meetings with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, President of the State of Israel, and Gabriel Ashkenazi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel.

During the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the privileged relations between Romania and the State of Israel were reconfirmed as reflected in the deep political dialogue, the intensification of economic cooperation, as well as in the consolidated cooperation in defence and security. The developments in fields of joint interest between the two countries such as cyber-security, military cooperation, energy, technology, innovation and research were reviewed.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban emphasized the importance of holding a new joint session of intergovernmental consultations, scheduled for the beginning of next year. In this context, both officials agreed on the intensification of bilateral cooperation between the institutions in the two countries with a view to deepening and widening the areas of bilateral cooperation, in view of the appropriate preparation of the joint government session.

The two Prime Ministers hailed the launch, on October 1, 2020, of the Romania-Israel Economic Working Group, initiative agreed by the heads of diplomacy of the two countries on the occasion of the official visit of the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs to the State of Israel, on September 2-3, 2020. The two officials emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum in this cooperation format, encouraging the development of concrete bilateral initiatives designed to contribute to the preparation and implementation of pilot-projects in all three joint areas of interest on the agenda of the Working Group: a) agriculture and water management; b) health; c) high technology and artificial intelligence. The projects thus agreed are to contribute to the building of durable partnerships with the Israeli side designed to encourage the development of some high-quality products and services, with high added value, as well as the generation of multiplying effects in the economy.

The two Prime Ministers discussed boosting cooperation in the defence industry, water management - including from the perspective of modernizing the irrigation system in Romania, in the healthcare field, the possibility of joint production of the vaccine against COVID-19 was approached. There were discussions, also, on the prospects of bilateral cooperation in energy security.

Furthermore, the two Prime Ministers discussed the recent developments in the Middle East and their impact on the security environment in Israel.

In this context, the Romanian Prime Minister welcomed the signing of agreements between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to normalize relations, an important step being thus taken towards building a solid and lasting peace in the Middle East. Furthermore, Prime Minister reconfirmed Romania's availability to support the consolidation of EU cooperation with Israel.

On the occasion of the meeting, the Protocol for amending the Convention between the Romanian Government and the Government of the State of Israel for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income was signed, designed to contribute to the extension and deepening of the bilateral economic cooperation, the promotion of foreign direct investments and stimulation of bilateral trade.

During the discussions with the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, the excellent state of bilateral cooperation was emphasized in the context of the privileged relationship between the two states.

The issues of common interest between the two parties were reviewed during the meeting, with an emphasis on the elements marking the intensified cooperation at the sectoral level and within the international institutions.

President Rivlin particularly appreciated Romania's efforts in assuming the past, promoting the memory of the Holocaust and combating anti-Semitism, as well as the project to build the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania.

The Israeli Head of state reiterated his desire to visit Romania, as soon as the epidemiological conditions will allow it.

The senior officials also discussed the security situation at the Black Sea, including prospects for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the discussions with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Gabriel Ashkenazi, the Romanian Prime Minister underlined the interest for maintaining a high dynamic of the bilateral relations, including the diplomatic ones, with a view to continuing the two countries' cooperation upward trend from recent years.

The two officials also had a wide-ranging exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and its impact on regional security.

The Head of the Romanian Executive expressed his confidence that the normalization of Israel's relations with the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and Sudan will be able to contribute to the stability and security of the Middle East. These developments may support the efforts to identify a just and lasting solution to the Middle East Peace Process.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that Romania has consistently advocated, including at EU level, for a lasting solution generated by the Peace Process, for engaging both parties in a constructive dialogue with the resumption of direct negotiations between the two parties involved, as well as for the avoidance of unilateral acts. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban also reiterated Romania's support for a comprehensive and lasting solution generated by the Peace Process, based on the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, that should coexist in peace and security, as the only viable option that meets the aspirations of both sides. The Israeli Foreign Minister voiced appreciation for Romania's balanced and moderate position in relation to this dossier.